VIDEO. Severe sandstorms kill at least 6 in Brazil

A gigantic and impressive cloud of dust … At least six people have died in Brazil in strong sandstorms that have affected the south-east of the country in recent days, a natural phenomenon amplified by extreme drought. These storms, with wind gusts of up to 100 km / h, caused damage to homes and knocked down trees or electricity poles in inland towns in the states of Sao Paulo. or Minas Gerais. The six victims drowned, like a fisherman from a village on the banks of the Parana, 650 km from Sao Paulo, on October 1. The others were victims of falling trees, collapsing houses or fires, according to the press.



