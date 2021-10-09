VIDEO. Severe sandstorms kill at least 6 in Brazil

A gigantic and impressive cloud of dust … At least six people have died in Brazil in strong sandstorms that have affected the south-east of the country in recent days, a natural phenomenon amplified by extreme drought. These storms, with wind gusts of up to 100 km / h, caused damage to homes and knocked down trees or electricity poles in inland towns in the states of Sao Paulo. or Minas Gerais. The six victims drowned, like a fisherman from a village on the banks of the Parana, 650 km from Sao Paulo, on October 1. The others were victims of falling trees, collapsing houses or fires, according to the press.
“These are rather common climatic phenomena, but they are rarely as intense as those we have had this year,” meteorologist Estael Sias, of the forecasting company Metsul, told AFP. “This is the consequence of a long period without precipitation, with high temperatures and low humidity,” she adds. Sandstorms that “lift up sand and dust particles” form at the end of the dry season, which ends in September before the rains return. Another determining factor: these regions concentrate a large number of sugar cane plantations, with large areas without vegetation, and therefore a greater number of particles liable to fly away with the gusts of wind.