viewers cry foul and target a candidate!

Like the Cross Battles organized tonight in The Voice All Stars, Dance with the Stars had its dancers compete on Friday October 8 during the new prime time. The opportunity to put the candidates in competition and for some to raise the level. If the duel between Bilal Hassani and the hypnotist Dita Von Teese kept all its promises, others gave birth to less successful services. Like her fall during a tango last week, Aurélie Pons again slipped on the floor of Dance with the stars. A new failure that Internet users have not failed to emphasize ardently. “Aurélie Pons, his ritual is to fall and miss his litters every Friday “, “Aurélie Pons, she fell again, what a draw”, “She has trouble Aurélie Pons, the queen of the bowls! The upper body does not move, I find that she is not very beautiful to look at!”, “In fact, it looks like Aurélie Pons is there to feed TF1’s New Year’s best of “, can we read among the comments posted by Internet users on Twitter.





Jean-Baptiste Maunier’s release provokes the anger of internet users

Despite this new fall, the interpreter of Salomé in fiction Here it all begins, currently broadcast on Channel 1, was saved by the public. A new draft that was not understood by many viewers. “Aurélie Pons made several mistakes. I like her but it is she who should have left because her performance was less good”, underlined a net surfer obviously not the only one to think that the actress was a cut below the others again that evening. Because if it was finally Jean-Baptiste Maunier who left the program, the young man deserved, according to some, more to continue the competition: “The public who decides to save Aurélie Pons and which suddenly eliminates Jean-Baptiste Maunier what are you playing? Aurélie was not top compared to the others “, “It is clearly not deserved, Aurélie dances like a foot”.

