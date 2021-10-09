Volcanic eruption in La Palma – A new part of the cone collapses: landslides, hydromagmatic explosions and waves feared by experts

The situation is deteriorating on the island of La Palma, in the Canary Islands archipelago (Spain). Where the Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted almost three weeks ago.

20 days ago Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted. 20 days as the island of La Palma lives a real hell between lava flows, volcanic bombs, earthquake, buildings and plantations destroyed. Worst of all, it doesn’t seem like it will end.

Indeed, this Saturday, October 9, new important information comes from Canary Islands. A new part of the cone would have collapsed, according to different Spanish media. As a result, a new lava flow swept over the island north of the crater. A casting that “generates enormous destruction in its wake” according to the Canary Islands Volcanic Institute (INVOLCAN), cited by El Mundo. Who has also published very impressive images of the lava flow.





La nueva colada de lava está generando una tremenda destrucción a su paso y dificultando el movimiento de nuestros equipos en la zona / The new lava flow causes a huge destruction on its Paty, and is hindering the movement of our teams on the ground pic.twitter.com/tjpzLb63Or – INVOLCAN (@involcan) October 9, 2021

The delta threatens to collapse

The eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano thus takes a worrying turn. Especially since the forecasts of the experts are not good. In particular with regard to the advance of lava in the ocean. Indeed, the original lava flow caused an advance of 30 hectares in the Atlantic Ocean. And as this flow is always fed, “landslides could take place in front of the delta”, according to Maria Jose Blanco of the National Geography Institute (IGN), cited by As. All accompanied by “the sudden release of gas, hydromagmatic explosions and even waves”.