    Wall Street ends lower after employment figures

    WALL STREET FINDS IN RED

    NEW YORK (Reuters) – The New York Stock Exchange closed lower on Friday after the publication of an indicator showing that net job creation was well below expectations in September, which was not enough to convince investors that the Federal Reserve could delay the slowdown in its debt buyback program expected in November.

    The Dow Jones index lost 0.03%, or 8.69 points, to 34,746.25 points.


    The larger S & P-500 lost 8.42 points (-0.19%) to 4,391.34 points.

    The Nasdaq Composite for its part fell by 74.48 points (-0.51%) to 14,579.54 points.

    Job growth slowed last month in the United States, with 194,000 non-farm jobs created against 366,000 (revised) in August and 500,000 expected according to the Reuters consensus.

    The lower-than-expected number of job openings for a second straight month should not prevent the Federal Reserve from announcing a slowdown in its bond purchases at the end of the year, analysts said.

    In terms of values, media group Comcast (-4.7%) and cable operator Charter Communications (-4.8%) fell sharply after changes in recommendations from Wells Fargo.

