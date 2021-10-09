Washington sells 12 attack helicopters to Australia

The US government has decided to sell 12 Seahawk attack helicopters and a Growler electronic warfare aircraft to Australia for more than $ 1 billion, the State Department said on Friday (October 8th).

Australia, which has just sealed a strategic partnership with the United States and the United Kingdom to counter China’s territorial ambitions, had asked to acquire 12 MH-60R helicopters and their equipment, valued at 985 billion dollars. The administration has warned Congress that it has decided to accept the request, US diplomacy said in a statement.

“One of our most important allies in the Pacific“

Derived from the UH-60 Black Hawk used by the Army, the Sikorsky SH-60 Seahawk is a multirole helicopter capable of being deployed aboard a ship for anti-surface or anti-submarine operations, but also for rescue, refueling or transport. Canberra also wanted to buy a Boeing EA-18G Growler, an aircraft specializing in communications jamming, for $ 125 million, and the administration accepted this request, said the State Department.





“Australia is one of our most important allies in the Pacific», Underlines the press release. “It is vital to the national interests of the United States that we help our allies to develop and maintain a robust and operational self-defense capability.“. Australia already has 24 Seahawk helicopters and a dozen Growlers.

The United States, Australia and the United Kingdom announced last month a strategic partnership, AUKUS, including the supply of American nuclear-powered submarines to Canberra, with the corollary of the cancellation of a contract for twelve French submarines for nearly 60 billion euros.