Washington wants to “forge” a “responsible” trade relationship with Beijing

US Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai met Friday evening with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He to discuss Chinese trade practices that Washington deems unfair, with the goal of establishing “a managed trade relationship. responsible”.

This is the second meeting between the two chief negotiators in charge of trade, who will have a lot to do to restore relations damaged under former US President Donald Trump despite the truce signed in January 2020 between the two countries.

Katherine Tai and Liu He had already made a first contact last May.

Friday’s talk was “an opportunity for the United States and China to commit to forging a responsibly managed trade relationship, as it affects not only people in our countries, but all over the world,” a USTR official explained on condition of anonymity.

“The two sides had pragmatic, frank and constructive exchanges,” the official China New News Agency said from Beijing in a report.

Ambassador Tai further detailed the United States’ concerns about “the Chinese state’s non-market practices and how Beijing’s policies are harming American workers, farmers and entrepreneurs,” USTR said in a report. communicated.

The Biden administration, like that of former President Donald Trump before it, deplores the massive subsidies the Chinese government has given to state-owned enterprises, the forced technology transfer, which forces foreign companies to share their technologies to do business in China, or the lack of respect for intellectual property.

These anti-competitive practices have over time widened the US trade deficit with China.

In 2019, the year before the pandemic, it had risen to $ 344 billion for goods alone, according to data from the US Department of Commerce.





For the first eight months of this year, it stood at $ 218.9 billion, according to data released on Tuesday.

– American interests –

The interview was also intended to “assess” China’s progress in implementing the phase 1 agreement that was signed in January 2020, with the administration of Donald Trump.

Katherine Tai and Liu He “have agreed that the two sides will consult on some outstanding issues,” a statement said.

If the Trump administration had decided to take out the heavy artillery on Beijing, imposing punitive tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars in Chinese goods, Katherine Tai said earlier this week that the Biden administration had failed the intention to “ignite trade tensions” with the Asian giant.

However, she signaled that Washington intended to uphold the commitments made in the framework of the agreement signed with Donald Trump.

In “Phase 1” of this bilateral treaty, China pledged to purchase an additional $ 200 billion in US goods over two years, including agricultural products, energy goods and industry. manufacturing.

The aim was to reduce the trade imbalance between the two countries. Some points of the agreement have not been achieved in part due to the pandemic.

Regarding tariffs on 370 billion dollars, Katherine Tai this week launched a procedure to exclude certain products.

More than a gesture of goodwill towards Beijing, she explained that it was to grant “case by case” exemptions for American companies which do not have an alternative source of supply to China.

Beijing has “negotiated the cancellation of customs surcharges and additional sanctions,” New China said without further details in its report on the exchange on Saturday.

Many small and medium-sized businesses have been warning for months about the fact that they are forced to pay these customs duties which threaten their activity.

Ambassador Katherine Tai reiterated President Biden’s goal on Friday: to pursue a policy that best serves American interests.