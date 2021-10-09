Well-being: at what age are we most likely to be happy?

Scientific studies of all kinds follow and resemble each other. But one of them attempted to answer a complex question to say the least: at what age are we most likely to achieve happiness?

Begoña Álvarez, the Spanish researcher who conducted this study published in the journal Social Indicators Research, reveals that the period between 30 and 34 years is when one is, most often, settled professionally and with family. And therefore happier.

According to this work, conducted among 28,000 people, happiness would be more difficult to achieve between 10 and 14 years and after 70 years.