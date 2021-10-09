Well-being: at what age are we most likely to be happy?

LCI editorial staff –
Scientific studies of all kinds follow and resemble each other. But one of them attempted to answer a complex question to say the least: at what age are we most likely to achieve happiness?
Begoña Álvarez, the Spanish researcher who conducted this study published in the journal Social Indicators Research, reveals that the period between 30 and 34 years is when one is, most often, settled professionally and with family. And therefore happier.
According to this work, conducted among 28,000 people, happiness would be more difficult to achieve between 10 and 14 years and after 70 years.
For a woman interviewed by LCI, in the video at the top of this article, to achieve happiness, “you have to be in your thirties, even in your forties, that’s when you have the profession, the children”. Another tells us that “the happiest moments were [ses] pregnancies “. A man also questioned by our teams wants to be more of a philosopher. For him, happiness “you have to look for it, and if you look for it, you find it”.
Another study, conducted by a Canadian neuroscientist, reveals that 82 is the ideal age to thrive. A period of life when we live more in the moment and make fewer difficult decisions.
