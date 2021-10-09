What if energy prices smash the presidential campaign?

He is a bit of a surprise guest at the start of the campaign. For weeks, all the media had made immigration the number one topic of the future presidential confrontation. Zemmour here, Zemmour there … And suddenly, at the beginning of October, yet another increase in energy prices comes to play the spoiler. However, they have been climbing dangerously for months. For gas subscribers, prices have jumped by nearly 60% over one year!

New cold shower, Engie announced on October 1 a further increase in the regulated tariff of 12.6%, compared to the scale in force applicable since September 1. This is the largest increase observed since 2013. This price surge comes at the worst time, a few weeks before the winter period when homes need to heat themselves. As a matter of urgency, the government decided to set up a “tariff shield” by freezing from November 1 the Regulated Sales Tariff (TRV) offered by the incumbent operator Engie.

A decision taken urgently, because for many months, no one on the side of power found the situation alarming. And for good reason: the increase in tariffs has benefited operators in which the State is a shareholder, such as EDF or Engie, two heavily indebted companies, but via VAT, this has also made it possible to increase tax revenues. What led Xavier Bertrand, presidential candidate, to take up the subject: “All the increases in electricity and gas have caused an increase in taxes, that is to say what goes into the pockets of the State”, was irritated by the president of Hauts-de-France who wishes to represent peripheral France, that of the Yellow Vests, during his campaign, also believing that the State should not do “Pretending to be generous by reimbursing only 580 million euros with the energy check”.

“There are enough of their com ‘”, shot Xavier Bertrand, adding to his argument this sentence: “The state coffers are filling up because the French purses are emptying. “ If the revenues mentioned by Bertrand (2 billion) are undoubtedly less important who does not say it, the right-wing candidate taps where it hurts: the government did not at all anticipate for many months the impasse of this increase prices for the French.

On the gas supply front, the situation is alarming in Europe. It is the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE), an independent administrative authority responsible for setting prices, which says: “France does not have gas on its territory and imports 99% of its natural gas consumption, it is therefore exposed, like the rest of Europe, to variations in European and world market prices”, she recalls in her last press release. Will the “energy mix” issue finally be put on the presidential table?

Because beyond gas, prices are also rising on the electricity front. If individuals still remain relatively protected because of regulated tariffs, the forthcoming implementation of “dynamic pricing” could change the situation. And for electro-intensive industries, such as the steel industry, chemicals, food industry, and the paper industry, which have just emerged from the COVID-19 crisis, this is also very bad news, especially as for make nothing better, some are already facing a rise in world commodity prices). Even if part of their supply is ensured by long-term contracts, the rest of their supplies are made from wholesale prices (sometimes nearly 50% of their consumption). And there, it hurts a lot, because in a few months, the wholesale price of electricity has gone from 15 euros to 152 euros for delivery in 2022! A large industrial country like Italy has also decided to urgently put 5 billion euros on the table to help its industries cope with these meteoric increases.

Concerning individuals, the amount of the regulated tariff was to increase by 12% (186 euros) in February 2022, date of the annual review of regulated electricity tariffs, which concern 23 million EDF customers. Remember that ten other million have subscribed to a “market offer” (unregulated), with EDF, or one of its competitors. To limit this upcoming increase, the government has decided to limit it to 4% for subscribers (62 euros) …





But how to explain such a situation in a country where 70% of electricity is produced thanks to nuclear power? This is because CRE takes into account in its calculation of the regulated tariff, the price of electricity on this wholesale market. And there, the situation becomes catastrophic. Because the European Union imposes a carbon tax, fixed by the market, on the price of electricity, whatever your energy sources. And this variable on the European wholesale price can therefore increase the electricity bill of the French while this energy in France is almost 90% carbon-free …

Until 2017, the prices of CO2 allowances were low and did not really weigh on the electricity bill. But this is no longer the case, C02 has experienced a significant rise for several months. To make matters worse, some professionals in the sector suspect a manipulation of prices on CO2, China is regularly singled out, without there being any evidence to support this analysis: “The Chinese have an interest in making European industry less competitive”, criticizes one of them.

The irony of the story is that EDF, in financial difficulty, benefits from this system by exporting large quantities of its electricity production to the European market. “The national producer feeds on the European situation”, laughs an observer. Today, France is again urgently asking its European partners to review the market rules. “This alignment of electricity and gas prices is not the right way to set the right price”, says Bruno Le Maire. It is all the same a bit late to see that the European rules on energy can totally go against the interests of French citizens.

And a few months before the presidential election, this tension on energy prices could tip the election into another dimension, especially since the five-year term was marked by the revolt of the Yellow Vests, which let us not forget , started on the price of fuel. In 1789, the price of bread had a significant variable in the onset of the Revolution. Maybe in a few months a collaborator of Emmanuel Macron will answer him: “But is it a revolt?” – No, Sire, it’s a revolution! “. Originally, it was the Duc de la Rochefoucauld who replied in these terms to Louis XVI. In politics, we must never forget the principle of reality.