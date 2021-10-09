what we know about the drug trafficking case which led to the arrest of the mayor of Canteleu

A vast catch of net. Nineteen people were arrested and taken into police custody on Friday October 8, including the socialist mayor of Canteleu (Seine-Maritime), during an anti-narcotics operation during which weapons were seized. Franceinfo takes stock of this case.

Who are the people questioned?

In total, 19 people were arrested in Seine-Maritime and Seine-Saint-Denis as part of an investigation for “drug trafficking and criminal association”, detailed the Bobigny prosecutor’s office in a press release. They are suspected of being involved at different levels in drug trafficking. In Canteleu, a town of 15,000 inhabitants located near Rouen, the network is run by a family known to the police who had supplied the main points of deal in the Rouen conurbation for several years.

In addition to the city’s PS mayor, Mélanie Boulanger, an economic development assistant for businesses and employment was also arrested, adds France 3 Normandy. No less than 170 police officers participated in these arrests, sometimes with the help of the Raid and the BRI.

What do we know about drug trafficking?

“This is a network of large drug importers, which has supplied the main points of deal in the Rouen metropolitan area for several years”, a source close to the investigation told France Bleu Normandie. Searches were carried out on Friday morning and made it possible to seize firearms, 375,000 euros in cash, 15 kg of heroin and 25 kg of cutting product, according to the Bobigny prosecutor’s office.





The narcotics brigade of the departmental security of Seine-Maritime, as well as the judicial police of Seine-Saint-Denis, had been investigating this traffic for two years, under the authority of an examining magistrate from Bobigny, after the arrest of a dealer in Seine-Saint-Denis.

What is the mayor of Canteleu criticized for?

Mélanie Boulanger, PS mayor of the city of Canteleu since 2014, vice-president of the metropolis of Rouen and former head of the PS-EELV list for the regional in Normandy, was placed in police custody in connection with this case. “Telephone tapping shows that the mayor of Canteleu was in regular contact with the main suspects”, explains a legal source to France Bleu Normandie. According to France 3, the investigators are seeking in particular to know if Mélanie Boulanger would have made housing available to traffickers in the context of this case.

Among those implicated are five members of a certain family M., “a very structured drug distribution and money laundering network with shell companies, which would have bought social peace in Canteleu, through threats, influences and pressures, details the site 76 news. This network controlled the city, and allegedly infiltrated the political sphere. “