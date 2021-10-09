when Benzema dreams of imitating Cristiano Ronaldo

Zapping Eleven Mondial Juventus – Chelsea: the Blues to assert their status?

Like good wine, Karim Benzema continues to improve over the years. At 33, the French international is making the best start to his career. In 10 games in all competitions, the Real Madrid striker has already scored 10 goals and distributed seven assists. True boss of the White House, he performs again with the France team since he was recalled by his coach to play the Euro. Against Belgium this Thursday, it was he who relaunched the Blues with a real goal of number 9, surrounded by no less than five opposing players, to finally deceive his club teammate Thibaut Courtois.

While he will be celebrating his 34th birthday in September, he does not hesitate to display his ambition to continue at the highest level for many years: “I work hard in training, but also at home. prepare each week as best I can, with effort and intensity, remembering to be ready for the weekend matches and the Champions League. What they say about playing like you training is absolutely true, “he said in an interview with AS. Subsequently, the goal of 40 years was set for him, and here is his answer “Well, I’m going little by little. Like every year, I think about it. I cannot give an age, but what I try to do is do something more each year, to improve myself with the seasons. ”





Recently, it was his former teammate and friend Cristiano Ronaldo (36) who spoke of his desire to reach the 40-year mark at the highest level. And when we see his matches at Manchester United, everything suggests that he will be able to achieve that.