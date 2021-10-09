Good plan news Where to find Far Cry 6 at the best price?

Far Cry 6 has just been released. So if you feel like going to free the island of Yara from the yoke of Anton Castillo (played by Giancarlo Esposito, the chilling Gustavo Fring from Breaking Bad), it’s here. The game is available everywhere: PS5, PS4, Xbox One and Series X | S. And on PC of course.

Where to find Far Cry 6 at the best price on PS5, PS4 and Xbox?

Far Cry is one of Ubisoft’s flagship licenses, along with Assassin’s Creed, Watch Dogs, Splinter Cell and all Tom Clancy-stamped games. For this new version, the player embodies a hero either female or male, Dani Rojas, a guerrilla soldier who fights against the power in place.

And if you want to play it that’s great, because Far Cry 6 is available on Amazon with a small discount because it is purchasable at 59 € even on PS5!

Find Far Cry 6 Limited Edition at 59 € on Amazon

Far Cry 6: return to the tropics

Far Cry is now well established in the video game landscape. Since the third game and Vaas’ charisma, the series has specialized in quality antagonists. Pagan Min, Father Joseph Seed and now: Anton Castillo. On top of that, it’s Giancarlo Esposito who lends him his features! There remains the unforgettable Gustavo Fring in the excellent Breaking Bad series, of course.

With the sixth opus, without counting the secondary titles like Blood Dragon, Primal or New Dawn, the title returns to what made its success. Heavenly landscapes, total freedom, a military arsenal and above all a touch of madness. If in Far Cry 5 you could have a bear as a pet, in Yara you can walk around with a domestic crocodile that has a golden fang in its mouth.

The goal is of course to free all areas of the map by completing various missions for the guerrilla. And of course a large number of side missions to get from the villagers, sometimes lighter, which allow you to discover unexplored corners of the island.





And if you opt for the Gold version with the Season Pass, you will also have access to 3 DLCs where you will play the emblematic villains of the series: Vaas Montenegro, Pagan Min and Joseph Seed! Not to mention the free crossover missions in the worlds of Rambo, Stranger Things or with actor Danny Trejo.

OUR TEST

The opinion of

Max_Cagnard Score: 16/20 We can easily admit that Far Cry 6 is a successful adventure, hot and in the vein of the previous episodes: if the scenario is effective and tells us a pleasant revolution to go through, the latter is not what will represent either. the best this new episode with exotic settings, remaining in the traditional structure of the series. Its few real novelties do not radically change the experience either; but the end result is nonetheless pleasant, although not surprisingly: we therefore end up with a very efficient production, reviving the exotic atmosphere specific to the saga and supporting itself with some commendable efforts in terms of storytelling. Solid Far Cry, no doubt.

We invite you to read the full review for more information on Far Cry 6

