Who are the 2021 laureates?

The 2021 Nobel Laureates. From left to right, and from top to bottom: Ardem Patapoutian and David Julius, Nobel Prize for Medicine; Giorgio Parisi, Syukuro Manabe and Klaus Hasselmann, Nobel Prize in Physics; Benjamin List and David MacMillan, Nobel in chemistry, and Abdulrazak Gurnah, Nobel in literature. Missing Russian Dmitri Mouratov and Filipino Maria Ressa, Nobel Peace Prize winner.

Who are the laureates this year awarded a Nobel Prize? Summary of the year’s awards.

Physiology-medicine: feeling of temperature and touch

The 2021 Nobel laureates in physiology-medicine, Ardem Patapoutian and David Julius.

The Americans David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian were rewarded, Monday, October 4, for their discoveries on how the nervous system feels temperature and touch it. Their “Revolutionary discoveries” have “Allowed to understand how heat, cold and mechanical force can be at the origin of the nervous impulses which allow us to perceive and adapt to the world”, commented the Nobel jury in Stockholm.

David Julius, 65, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), used capsaicin, an active component in chili peppers that causes a burning sensation, to identify a sensor in nerve endings in the skin that is responding in the heat. As for Ardem Patapoutian, 54, a professor at the Scripps Research Institute in California, he used pressure-sensitive cells to discover a new class of sensors that respond to mechanical stimuli in the skin and internal organs.

This award thwarted the predictions of experts, even if David Julius appeared since 2014 in the long list of scientific nobelists held by the organization Clarivate. “You never expect these things to happen. (…) I thought it was a hoax ”, reacted the latter, reached by Swedish public radio.

Physics: physical modeling of climate change and other complex systems

The 2021 Nobel laureates in physics, Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi, October 5, 2021.

The Nobel Prize in physics was awarded on Tuesday to three scientists: two experts in the physical modeling of climate change, the Japanese-American Syukuro Manabe and the German Klaus Hasselmann, as well as to the Italian Giorgio Parisi, systems theorist complex physics.

For the first half, the prize jointly rewards Mr. Manabe, 90, and Mr. Hasselmann, 89, both meteorological researchers, “For the physical modeling of the Earth’s climate and for having quantified its variability and reliably predicted global warming”, according to the jury. With this prize awarded in the midst of the climate crisis, the Nobel Committee rewards Mr. Manabe’s foundational work on the greenhouse effect, carried out during the 1960s, which showed that the levels of CO 2 in the atmosphere corresponded to the increase in Earth temperatures. The German Hasselman is credited for having succeeded in establishing reliable climate models despite the great weather variations.

The other half of the prize goes to Mr. Parisi, 73, “For the discovery of the interaction of disorder and fluctuations in physical systems from atomic to planetary scale”. His arduous labors have been among “The most important contributions” to the so-called theory of complex systems.





Chemistry: an award-winning new tool for building molecules

Nobel laureates in chemistry, the German Benjamin List and the American David MacMillan.

The Nobel Prize in chemistry was awarded Wednesday to the German Benjamin List and the British David MacMillan for their work in developing a new tool for building molecules, “Asymmetric organocatalysis”.

Catalysts – substances that control and speed up chemical reactions, but are not part of the end product – are fundamental tools for chemists. But researchers have long believed that there are, in principle, only two types of catalysts available: metals and enzymes.

Benjamin List and David MacMillan, both 53, “Receive the Nobel Prize for having, independently of one another, developed a third type of catalysis, asymmetric organocatalysis, a field that has developed” at a prodigious speed since the 2000s, explained the Nobel jury.

Literature: the Nobel goes to a Tanzanian novelist

Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah, winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature, in London in October 2021.

The Nobel Prize for Literature was awarded Thursday to novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah. The author, known in particular for his novel Paradise (1994), was awarded for its narration “Empathetic and uncompromising of the effects of colonialism and the fate of refugees caught between cultures and continents”, comments the jury. His work moves away from “Stereotypical descriptions and open our eyes to a culturally diverse East Africa which is poorly known in many parts of the world”, he added.

This award comes as a surprise and many critics and editors have confessed that they do not know the writer, absent from the prediction list, even as a simple underdog. His own publisher in Sweden, Henrik Celander, told the Swedish press that he never imagined he would win the literary grail. When the Swedish Academy called, “I believed in a joke”, even confided Abdulrazak Gurnah.

Born in 1948 on the island of Zanzibar, Mr. Gurnah arrived in the UK as a refugee in the late 1960s. He is the author of ten novels, including Near the sea (2001), and new. He lives in Brighton and teaches at the University of Kent.

Peace: two journalists rewarded for “their courageous fight for freedom of expression”

The 2021 Nobel Peace Prize laureates, Russian Dmitry Muratov and Filipina Maria Ressa.

The 2021 Nobel Peace Prize awarded Friday two journalists, Filipina Maria Ressa and Russian Dmitri Muratov, for “Their courageous fight for freedom of expression” threatened by repression, censorship, propaganda and disinformation.

The two winners “Are the representatives of all journalists who defend this ideal in a world where democracy and freedom of the press are faced with increasingly unfavorable conditions”, said Norwegian Nobel Committee chairperson Berit Reiss-Andersen in Oslo.

58-year-old Maria Ressa co-founded the digital investigative journalism platform Rappler in 2012, which shone the spotlight on “The controversial and murderous anti-drug campaign of the regime [du président philippin Rodrigo] Duterte “, argued the Nobel Committee. One year his senior, Dmitry Muratov was one of the co-founders and editor-in-chief of the newspaper. Novaya Gazeta, one of the few publications still independent in Russia, where dissent is met with fierce repression. The latter announced that he was dedicating his prize to his newspaper and to his murdered colleagues for their work and their investigations and let it be known that he would “Voted for […] Alexeï Navalny “, opposing the power of Vladimir Putin.