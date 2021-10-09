Who would Messi vote for in the 2021 Ballon d’Or?

On Friday, France Football unveiled the list of the 30 nominated for the 2021 Ballon d’Or, an individual reward returning after a year of break marked by the Covid-19. Title holder, six-time winner of the trophy, Lionel Messi, the PSG striker, responded to the weekly questions during an interview available this Saturday in your kiosks and on the digital.





Winner of the Copa América with Argentina last July, the 34-year-old was necessarily questioned about the 2021 Ballon d’Or. Does he consider himself the ultimate favorite? “No, I don’t feel like a favorite and I never liked to talk about it before the result. If it has to happen, it would be great, great to win another one. This summer I won the title that I missed it and that was the pinnacle. Afterwards, if I win a new Ballon d’Or, I will be very happy and very grateful, but I don’t want to think about it “, replied the Pulga.

“There are at least two that I would surely vote for …”

Before revealing the identity of the players for whom he would have voted if he had the power: “I’m always afraid of forgetting someone when I am asked these kinds of questions … Obviously, in my team, there are at least two that I would surely vote for: ‘Ney’ and Kylian. then Lewandowski, who has just had a great year. There is also Benzema, who was excellent. We know that the titles are also important: the Champions League, the Euro and the Copa America will undoubtedly weigh in the vote”.