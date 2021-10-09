why the Blues can qualify from their next match

Finland’s defeat against Ukraine opened wide the doors to the 2022 World Cup for the French football team. A victory against Kazakhstan on November 13, and the Blues will be qualified.

Another success, and the Blues will be able to officially defend their world champion star next year. By dominating Finland (2-1) this Saturday, Ukraine made it easier for the Blues in Group D of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The success of Zbirna, which takes second place in the pool, destroys the last hopes of the Grand Dukes, who can now not aim better than 14 points in this group of qualifications, just like Ukraine’s elsewhere.





France is exempted this weekend

Leaders of the group with 12 points and still two games to play, the French team of Didier Deschamps will be able to be satisfied with a success against Kazakhstan from November 13, the particular difference being favorable to him against Bosnia (1- 0, 1-1), which can go up to 15 points. Ukraine receives the Bosnians (8:45 p.m.) and Finland travels to Kazakhstan (4 p.m.) next Tuesday. But the Blues will not be able to qualify without playing, their opponents, Bosnia in particular (three games), still having several games to play before the end of qualifying.

We will therefore have to wait for the next international window in November. The France team is exempted this weekend because of its participation in the finals of the League of Nations. France qualified for the final, which it will play against Spain on Sunday, beating Belgium (3-2) last Thursday.