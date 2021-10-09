why the launch of the new “PES”, now “eFootball”, turned into a fiasco

September 30, eFootball was installed for free on the blinds of consoles and computers. The successor of Pro Evolution Soccer was expected at the turn after a 2021 episode released as an update, in order to better prepare for the 2022 edition on new generation consoles. And the least we can say is that Konami’s new free-to-play has not escaped the tackles of historic license fans.

To understand the drastic change in model adopted by the license, we must go back to the origins of the battle with the historic competitor of PES, the all mighty Fifa. In the 2000s, Konami’s football simulation was considered the benchmark for football games. It had its golden age on PlayStation 2, but for ten years and despite some rather successful versions on PlayStation 4, Konami’s game is clearly no longer on the rise. For the Japanese company, the critical success of the latest games has not materialized in terms of sales, and PES has placed itself more than ever in the shadow of its rival.

To try to get back in front Fifa on next gen consoles, Konami has therefore opted for a new strategy with a redesign of its game for the 2022 season. A choice that has involved heavy work for the teams of developers who have decided to voluntarily abandon the 2021 component on PS4 for better prepare the new on PlayStation 5 and Xbox One Series.

And yet, everything seemed rather promising a little over a year ago: Konami had published a short teaser of what the game could look like on the new consoles, with a Lionel Messi larger than life. Immediately, the images had ignited the enthusiasts.

But between the graphics of this trailer and those of this 2022 edition, there is a chasm that players cannot digest. “The teaser put stars in our eyes for a disappointing and unrelated end result, explains Mr. Quinton, a YouTuber specializing in the PES license. There would be less anger if Konami communicated the change of plan along the way. We would have understood better. There, it is unacceptable. “





Lionel Messi modeling on eFootball 2022 game

(KONAMI)





Last June, Konami had already disappointed its community by offering a beta version deemed “low-end”, explaining that this demo would serve as a working basis to improve the online gaming experience of opus 2022. The argument had reassured no one at the time.

Then a new trailer released on July 21 finally revealed the profound changes and the new name of the license, now called eFootball. By offering a free game (free-to-play) and leaving the possibility for players to compete regardless of the console they own (cross-platform) but also whatever the generation of this one (cross-gen), Konami has chosen to drastically stand out from its competitor Fifa.

Why this change in strategy? To attract more players and facilitate online games. But this choice of a game compatible on all platforms simultaneously does not please owners of next-gen consoles: “This decision has undeniably dragged the quality of the game down. Two concrete examples: the display looks like mobile menus and the tactical settings have almost all disappeared to offer us the bare minimum”, specifies Mr. Quinton.

Konami’s new license has had a catastrophic start since its release on September 30. For gamers, the Japanese studio released an unsuccessful game full of bugs of all kinds. From its first day of posting, eFootball received the worst rating in the history of the Steam catalog: the main platform for selling online games on the PC even classified this football game in the “psychological horror” category.

Faced with mockery and scolding from players, Konami had to apologize only a week after the release ofeFootball 2022. What remains clearly insufficient for a large number of players: “I have the impression that they do not realize the disaster. I am sad and angry. The PES license was not respected. But I still believe them. I think Konami is more than capable of correcting shooting. He must still feel like it “, hopes the YouTuber Mr. Quinton.

Thursday, October 7, Konami released a first “patch” for eFootball without announcing it to the community. The latter should be followed by a larger update in November, bringing its share of additional content. The opportunity, perhaps, to finally launch his season after a completely failed kickoff.