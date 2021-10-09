why this announcement should not be taken at face value

The reopening of borders to tourists will actually take place in two stages. But with health rules which remain rather vague.

India will have kept its doors closed to tourists for 19 months, plunging an entire section of its economy into an unprecedented crisis. The Ministry of Internal Affairs has put an end to months of waiting, and of despair for some, by officially announcing yesterday the reopening of the borders on October 15th. Tour operators, hoteliers, guides, carriers and all those who benefit from the windfall of the 18 million annual visitors find a smile. But it could well be a polite smile as the announcement is surrounded by uncertainties.

Initially, only specially chartered flights will be allowed to go to India. This means that French tourists can take direct flights chartered by Air France or Air India as part of the “air bubble” set up between the two countries in July 2020. Until now, these flights were reserved for Indian nationals. or business travelers willing to pay a premium. It is indeed necessary to count nearly 900 € for a return trip Paris-Delhi. Those who do not wish to pay such a tariff will have to wait for the second phase of the reopening scheduled for November 15.

From this date, regular air links will resume and sign the end of the “air bubble”. This should translate into the possibility of transit through other countries and in particular favoring Middle Eastern airlines, often at much more advantageous rates. In addition, the press release from the Ministry of Home Affairs specifies that tourists undertake to respect all the protocols and regulations relating to Covid-19 put in place by the Indian Ministry of Health and Family. This sentence already freezes the smile of the actors of tourism in India, because it announces the bureaucratic gibberish of which the country has the secret.

The rules to follow to enter India

Currently, passengers to New Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore, the three cities served by special flights, must register electronically with the Embassy of India in Paris and present the form to the baording. They must also complete a sworn declaration adding a negative PCR test result dating less than 72 hours before boarding the Air Suvidha portal. An antigen test billed at around ten euros is provided on arrival in all cases. The process from performing the test to the result may take several hours. Passengers in transit must ensure that they allow themselves a latency period of at least 6 hours between the two flights.

It is also strongly recommended that you learn about specific anti-Covid measures in the selected state or states. India being a federal country, some regions are taking more drastic measures. Thus, Karnataka (Bangalore) recommends people from Kerala to postpone their stay until the beginning of November and the presentation of a PCR test of less than 72 hours is mandatory. Kerala, which is facing an upsurge in cases, imposes a 7-day quarantine on the arrival of international travelers and a series of 3 PCR tests: on departure, on arrival, at the end of the quarantine. Maharashtra (Mumbai) has just lifted the mandatory 7-day quarantine for foreign travelers.

These specific measures could just as easily be taken by the Federal Ministry of Health at any time. The threat of an obligation of a complete vaccination schedule also looms and could be implemented overnight. This measure was mentioned during the reopening announcement made at the end of September. India has a habit of making tourists disillusioned by changing its visa application procedures almost every year. It could drive them crazy with variable-geometry anti-Covid measures applicable at any time …