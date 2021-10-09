Windows 11 Upgrade allows you to install the OS on all PCs even those not eligible

The “Windows 11 Upgrade” utility allows you to install the new Windows on any PC. Whether or not your computer is eligible for the free update, the app offers three different installations.

Windows 11 comes with a lot of changes, but its minimum system requirements are a source of controversy. The restrictions put in place by Microsoft prevent millions of PCs from adopting this new environment. In reality, things are different since a normally incompatible configuration is perfectly capable of accommodating the giant’s new operating system.

It is therefore not surprising that some utilities are emerging in order to facilitate the work for users. This is the case with “Windows 11 Upgrade”. This free application allows you to install Windows 11 on an unsupported computer.

Its strong point is to offer three different approaches to do this. This ranges from a simple upgrade keeping files and programs, an upgrade keeping only files, or installing from zeros using the downloaded ISO image.





The system requirements check is bypassed which allows you to take advantage of the OS on a normally ineligible computer.

Windows 11 and non-qualifying PCs

On the Microsoft side, the discourse is bizarre. It states that it is not recommended to install Windows 11 on an unsupported computer. At the same time, however, we have the right to a solution to circumvent its own restrictions. The situation is therefore bizarre, strange not to say wacky.

“Microsoft recommends that you do not install Windows 11 on a device that does not meet the minimum system requirements for Windows 11. If you choose to install Windows 11 on a device that does not meet these requirements, and you acknowledge and understand risks, you can create the following registry key values ​​and bypass checking for TPM 2.0 (at least TPM 1.2 is required) and processor family and model. ”

The deployment of Windows 11 started a few days ago. The schedule is for the free upgrade to be offered to all eligible PCs by summer 2022.