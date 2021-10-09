With this Amazon fridge, shopping will be a bad memory

A fridge that does your shopping for you? It is indeed a project in preparation on the Amazon side.

Amazon has been trying to establish itself as a major player in the food shopping niche for a while. Its Prime Now service for delivering groceries to home is gradually democratizing, and the firm even intends to revolutionize mass distribution with its astonishing Amazon Go stores. This time, the company founded by Jeff Bezos intends to go even further with a product atypical halfway between its late Dash buttons and its stores.

This product is a connected fridge. The principle ? Alert you when you run out of a particular product and… shop for you (via Amazon's delivery services, of course). As noted Business Insider, the device would have a food recognition system similar to the technology used in the company's stores. This system would recognize foods, quantities and even expiration dates before placing an order.





Towards automated feeding

Ultimately, we imagine that this type of technology would establish the eating habits of customers, and automate the shopping process, or even offer you personalized recipes or dietary advice based on the foods in your fridge. .

At the time of this writing, this is still only a codenamed project “Project Pulse”. Amazon nevertheless seems to believe in it, as evidenced by its investment of 50 million euros per year in this technology. And you, would you be willing to let Amazon do your shopping for you? Do not hesitate to let us know just below, in the comments!