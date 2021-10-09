World Cup qualifiers: Denmark is having fun, Switzerland remains in the race

Switzerland and Serbia remain in the game

In Northern Ireland, an ultra-dominant Switzerland (70% possession, 25 shots) won without forcing (2-0). Too imprecise, the Nati struggled to be dangerous until the exclusion of Lewis (37th). In numerical superiority, the solution came from Zuber in the final seconds of the first act (45 + 3). Quiet, the executioners of the Blues at the Euro even allowed themselves to miss several opportunities (55th and 70th) before taking shelter at the end of the meeting thanks to Fassnacht (90 + 1). With 11 points and one game less, the Helvetii remain within reach of Italy (14 points) in Group C. The duel on 12 November will be decisive.