World Cup qualifiers: Denmark is having fun, Switzerland remains in the race

Seven wins in seven matches, 26 goals scored, none conceded: these qualifications for the 2022 World Cup are a health journey for Denmark. In Moldova, Simon Kjaer’s teammates once again had fun (4-0). In a 90-minute attack-defense, Skov Olsen (23rd), Kjaer (34th), Norgaard (39th) and Maehle (44th) took the opportunity to heal their statistics in selection. With 21 points, the Danes are seven steps ahead of Scotland, victorious against Israel earlier today. A success against Austria next Tuesday would officially validate their ticket to Qatar.
In the last meeting of this group F, Austria did what was necessary to win the Faroe Islands (2-0). Laimer (26th) then Sabitzer (48th) allowed the Austrians to avoid a trap night. Four points behind Scotland, it will take a miracle for them to see the World Cup.
Switzerland and Serbia remain in the game
In Northern Ireland, an ultra-dominant Switzerland (70% possession, 25 shots) won without forcing (2-0). Too imprecise, the Nati struggled to be dangerous until the exclusion of Lewis (37th). In numerical superiority, the solution came from Zuber in the final seconds of the first act (45 + 3). Quiet, the executioners of the Blues at the Euro even allowed themselves to miss several opportunities (55th and 70th) before taking shelter at the end of the meeting thanks to Fassnacht (90 + 1). With 11 points and one game less, the Helvetii remain within reach of Italy (14 points) in Group C. The duel on 12 November will be decisive.
Serbia can also believe in a direct qualification after a success acquired in pain in Luxembourg (1-0). Long held in check, the Serbs could have lost big this Saturday night. But they finally made the difference in the second half thanks to Vlahovic (68th). Still undefeated, Serbia returned to the top of Group A, one length ahead of Portugal who had one game less. Here again, everything could be played on the final trip to Lisbon on November 14th.