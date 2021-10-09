World Cup qualifiers: England easily win in Andorra

Unsurprisingly, it was a one-sided game. This Saturday evening, as part of the 7th day of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup (Europe Zone), Andorra, the 156th selection in the FIFA rankings, welcomed England, which occupies third place in the standings. And the meeting therefore came down, as expected, to an attack-defense ended in a large English victory (0-5).
Without giving the impression of forcing, the Three Lions, with 86% possession, largely dominated their opponents, all the more easily as they were penalized by muscle injuries (which caused the exits of defenders Christian Garcia and Lima Sola). On the English side, three players were particularly distinguished: Phil Foden (his long openings were admirable in precision), Jadon Sancho (author of spectacular dribbles) and Ben Chilwell (devilish offensive).
This trio is also involved in the opening of the score: the attacking midfielder of City launched the United winger, who managed to put in the heart of the area for the Chelsea side, who from the left, scored his first goal in selection (0-1, 17th). Then Foden delivered a caviar to Bukayo Saka who took the opportunity to score strongly, from close (0-2, 40th).
Grealish decisive at the end of the match
In the second half, the pace, already hardly hectic, fell further, which did not prevent Tammy Abraham from appearing at the near post to regain a cross from Sancho, decisive double scorer this Saturday night (0-3, 59th). James Ward-Prowse then transformed into two stages a penalty (0-4, 79th), which had been caused by the liveliness of Jack Grealish, entered in the 72nd minute. The latter closed the mark by slaloming in the heart of the opposing defense, after being launched by his goalkeeper, Sam Johnstone, with a long pass in his hand (0-5, 86th).
This easy success in any case allows the English to consolidate their place at the top of Group I and to advance by 4 points to Albania, which won (0-1) in Hungary. At the same time, the Poles have largely won at home against San Marino (5-0). Third, they remain at five units of the Three Lions which, given the configuration of the group, can already book a hotel in Qatar for the end of next year.