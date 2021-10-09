Wrecked US submarine arrives at Guam island with 11 injured

The crashed US nuclear submarine in the South China Sea arrived in Guam, a Pacific island and US territory on Friday, with 11 injured on board, two more seriously than the others, according to a US official. On Thursday, the US Navy announced that the USS Connecticut, a nuclear-powered Seawolf-class submarine, had “struck an object in the afternoon of October 2 while sailing immersed in the international waters of the Indo-Pacific region“. “It was in the South China Sea“, Said Friday this official having requested anonymity. “11 people were injured and two sailors had moderate injuries, but there were no fatal injuries and no one had to be evacuated urgentlyShe added.

The US official refrained from specifying whether the incident occurred in deep water, citing questions of “operational safetyAnd noted that the cause of the crash had not yet been determined. The submarine will be evaluated in Guam. China claims almost all of the South China Sea and has built military outposts there on small islands and atolls while the United States and its allies regularly patrol the region’s international waters to assert its right to freedom of navigation.





The US Navy announced on Friday that two of its aircraft carriers, the USS Ronald Reagan and the USS Carl Vinson, had just participated in the Philippine Sea in a naval exercise with the Japanese helicopter carrier Ise and the carrier. British aircraft HMS Queen Elizabeth. This exercise, which mobilized 15,000 sailors from six countries, “demonstrates the ability of the US Navy to cooperate closely with an unrivaled network of allies and partners to defend a free and open Indo-Pacific regionThe Navy said in a statement.

