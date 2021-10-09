WTA Indian Wells – US Open titled Emma Raducanu eliminated upon entry

Rising to the pinnacle of women’s world tennis, after her resounding victory at the US Open, the young Briton of 18 years Emma Raducanu brutally came down to earth at the WTA 1000 in Indian Wells, where she was taken out entry by the Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich (6-2, 6-4).

A real sensation in New York, where, after qualifying, she had spent ten laps like a hurricane, bluntly dismissing all her opponents in straight sets, Raducanu was expected as the new star of the circuit in the Californian desert. Despite – or because of – this new status, reinforced by her 22nd place in the standings which exempted her from the 1st round, she totally missed her return to the courts, despite having been favored by the forecasts against Belarus. Aliaksandra Sasnovich (100th).

The opposite of the flamboyant tennis played at Flushing Meadows, the young player committed too many unforced errors on Indian Wells center court, facing an opponent who also understood that there was an opportunity to win. Missing out on her first round, quickly dispatched by the 27-year-old Belarusian in search of a first WTA title, Raducanu then recovered by rediscovering this aggressiveness in the exchanges that had made her irresistible at the US Open , until the final, won against the other revelation of the moment, the 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez.

The Briton thus broke away at the score 4-1 but Sasnovich hung on and was rewarded, his fighting spirit cutting through the dismay of his opponent announcing an inevitable setback. “Aliaksandra is an experienced opponent. I had to adapt to the conditions, it was my first time at Indian Wells and she was better than me. She deserved to win,” admitted Raducanu.





Fernandez eliminates Cornet

“It’s a lesson for the future (…) It will take time for me to adapt to the experiences I am going through“, underlined the Briton, who only became known in the middle of this year by reaching the round of 16 at Wimbledon. Sasnovich will face Simona Halep (17th) in the third round. The Romanian, who has already won in the Californian desert in 2015, her tournament started perfectly, getting rid of the Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk 7-6 (6/2), 6-1.

Among the other favorites, Iga Swiatek, 4th player in the world, beat Croatia’s Petra Martic 6-1, 6-3. The winner of Roland-Garros in 2020 is one of the favorites of the competition in the absence of Australian Ashley Barty (N.1) and Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka (N.2). The Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, semi-finalist of the last US Open and winner of the Chicago tournament just before, beating the French Alizé Cornet in the final, meanwhile won against the Czech Tereza Martincova 6-2, 7- 5. Cornet, meanwhile, was bluntly taken out by Canada’s Leylah Fernandez 6-2, 6-3.

Finally, the Belarusian Victoria Azarenka, winner twice in 2012 and 2016, took advantage of the abandonment of the Polish Magda Linette (7-5, 3-0) to qualify. She will face the Czech Petra Kvitova (11th) who disposed of the Dutch Arantxa Rus 6-2, 6-2. On the men’s side, the Scotsman Andy Murray, invited and recovered from his emotions after being stolen and having regained his alliance, passed his first round without a hitch at the expense of the French Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 6-2. He will challenge the 18-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, who also stood out at the US Open where he reached the round of 16 when he exited Stefanos Tsitsipas.

