Xi Jinping promises peaceful “reunification”

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday pledged a “reunification“Inevitable with Taiwan by means”peaceful», While the island has reported in recent days a record number of military aircraft incursions from Beijing.

The strongman from Beijing was speaking on the occasion of the commemorations of the 110th anniversary of the Revolution of 1911, which overthrew the last Chinese dynasty. The event marked Saturday in Communist China, will also be celebrated the next day in Taiwan where Sun Yat-sen, the first and ephemeral Chinese president, is the father of the nation.

The island of Taiwan, which enjoys a democratic system, has been ruled by a power which has been proper to it since the victory of the Communists on the Continent in 1949. China considers this territory to be one of its provinces. It threatens to use force in the event of a formal proclamation of independence on the island. “Achieving the reunification of the motherland by peaceful means is in the general interest of the Chinese nation, including the compatriots of TaiwanXi Jinping said in the huge People’s Palace in Beijing, with a portrait of Sun Yat-sen in the background.





Historical rivalry

Despite their political and historical rivalry, both Beijing and Taipei derive their legitimacy from the Revolution of 1911. “The reunification of our country can and will be achieved”, assured Xi Jinping, warning against any foreign interference. “The Taiwan question is a purely internal Chinese affair“, He hammered, while Washington admitted Friday discreetly training the Taiwanese army for months. “No one should underestimate the strong determination […] of the Chinese people to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrityXi warned.

The commemoration of the Revolution is one of the few events to unite China and Taiwan. The leader of the island, Tsai Ing-wen, bête noire of the Communists for her independence tendencies, is also due to give a speech on Sunday on this occasion. “Those who betray the homeland and divide the country never end well”, launched Xi Jinping in the direction of the Taiwanese separatists.

The celebrations of the events of 1911 come amid tensions in the Taiwan Strait, after the largest incursion in recent days by Chinese military planes into the island’s air defense identification zone.