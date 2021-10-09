Yann Barthès balances in Daily (VIDEO)

“The mayor of Béziers took Pascal Praud for a con!“, launched Yann Barthès this Thursday, October 7. During his daily column of the” Morning Glory “where he reviews the morning shows in the media, the host of TMC denounced the bad faith of Robert Ménard, who regularly intervenes in Time for the pros on CNEWS.

While Pascal Praud asked him when was he last invited to France Inter. “It was four years ago. Four or five years. Ever since!“, complained the latter.”And there, Pascal Praud gets on his high horses and ignites against France Inter“, announced Yann Barthès. Indeed, the presenter of CNEWS was then indignant at length against the statio of radio of the public service:”Mr. Robert Ménard is an important representative of the national gathering, not invited for four years. No problem ! All is well on France Inter! (…) It’s your taxes !! What do you want me to tell you! That’s France Inter, so we can close our eyes!“.”Yes, or open them …“, replied Yann Barthès, before showing the extract from Robert Ménard’s last interview on France Inter … which took place only three weeks earlier! During this fifteen-minute interview, the mayor of Béziers had made the promotion of his latest book. “An interview paid for with our taxes, as the saying goes …“, quipped Yann Barthès before repeating the rant of Pascal Praud! A sequence to review below.





Last week, Michel Onfray had already been described as “liar” in Day-to-day by claiming to no longer be invited to France Inter or to the public service as a whole “For years“.”It’s terror“, he claimed, while France Inter had invited him in 2020 and his last appearance on France 5 was only three weeks old as well. Franceinfo had also received it in August 2021, five months after France 2. .. In 2020, he was also invited to C to You.

We can close our eyes … or take Pascal Praud for an idiot #Day-to-day pic.twitter.com/SapIrJYjmi – Daily (@Qofficiel) October 7, 2021

Hugo mallais