Yannick Carrasco (Belgium): “Nobody will want to lose this match”

How can you explain that you succumbed to the emotion when most Belgian players are experienced and mature?

Sometimes, it is more difficult to control certain situations, to get out of a ” bad mood ”. Taking back control of a game becomes difficult. It’s up to us to put the ball out of the game and get our ideas straight. You cannot understand from the outside what we experienced inside the team. France put a lot of pressure on us. We couldn’t get the balloons out. Fatigue has come into play and it has eaten away at our lucidity. Finally, there are facts of the game. We still have to learn to be better in Qatar.