YouTube Rewind, it’s over (and it’s not bad)

YouTube is shutting down the Rewinds, with its videos celebrating the past year.

Every year since 2010 (except last year), YouTube has published a Rewind video bringing together the most famous creators from around the world to end the year on a high note. But while this concept was good in its early days, the quality has largely deteriorated over the years and this annual video has finally become a subject of mockery and a veritable meme factory on social media.

The platform is aware that this format has had its day, and announces definitive discontinuation of Rewind on Twitter. Instead of this video, YouTube instead counts “Refocus our energies on celebrating you and the trends that make YouTube what it is, through the different and updated experience it offers. “ Further down, the platform specifies that this format ” will not come back. “

Thank you to all the creators involved in Rewind – we’ll be 👀 for your Rewinds as we refocus our energies on celebrating you and the trends that make YouTube 🔥 with a different and updated kind of experience – stay tuned! → https://t.co/kI69C24eL0

– YouTube Creators (@YouTubeCreators) October 7, 2021

No need to wait for a Rewind video at the end of the year, therefore, nor the following year. It might not be worse, when we know that the 2018 Rewind is still today the most “Disliked” from YouTube, with almost 87% mentions ” I do not like “. A shame, while it is the platform that is at the origin. The last video of its kind will therefore remain that of 2019, which had not convinced Internet users more. The 2020 edition had indeed been canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under its tweet, the platform nevertheless explains that it has “Something a little more interactive in preparation”, what to imagine a new format coming to YouTube … perhaps in the form of a podcast?