Zodiac: the identity of the killer finally revealed more than 50 years later? – Cinema News

New twist in the Zodiac killer case. More than 50 years after the events, a team of more than 40 investigators have finally found the identity of the serial killer, who terrorized the San Francisco area in the 1960s and 1970s.

Warner Bros.

Incredible and exciting twist in the famous case of the Zodiac killer. a killer whose identity no one has ever been able to establish, and who claimed 37 murders committed in California between the late 1960s and early 1970s, has remained infamous for his indecipherable messages.

A team of more than 40 former law enforcement investigators, journalists and military intelligence officers, having notably worked on the disappearance of the former boss of the US union of Teamsters Jimmy Hoffa and other unresolved cases, announces to have unraveled the mystery of the identity of the Zodiac killer, after a 10-year investigation!

According to information reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, the Zodiac killer would be a man who died in 2018 at the age of 80, responding to the name of Gary Francis Poste. The man, suffering from hypertension, osteoporosis, hypothyroidism and atrial fibrillation, would have succumbed to sepsis, septic shock, dysphagia and vascular dementia, according to his act of deceased. His ashes were scattered in the Sierra Mountains. Married, he had served in the armed forces and worked as a house painter.

To feed its theory, the group of investigators evokes forensic evidence and several factors, including the apparent similarity between pictures found in the suspect’s dark room, and a robot portrait of the Zodiac that the Police had made in 1969. Investigators were particularly struck by the almost exact similarity of the lines drawn on the suspect’s forehead, as shown in the comparison below. The photo on the right dates from the early 1980s:





According to Jen Bucholtz, a former military counterintelligence agent who works on Cold Cases, “Other clues include deciphering the letters sent by the Zodiac that revealed him as the killer. So you need to know Gary’s full name to decipher these anagrams.” did he declare. True to form, the FBI declined to comment on the revelation; the agency having, for the record, reopened the business in the early 2000s.

A sixth victim attributed to the Zodiac

Officially linked to 5 murders that occurred between 1968 and 1969 in the San Francisco area, the investigative team managed to attribute a sixth victim to him. The murder of Cheri Jo Bates on October 31, 1966, in Riverside, California, hundreds of miles south of the San Francisco area, two years before the first Zodiac-related murder.





The 18-year-old was found dead in an alley on the campus of Riverside City College, after her father called the police to report her missing. It is also interesting to note that, in 1975, an FBI memo mentioned Cheri Jo Bates as the sixth victim of the serial killer (available here, on page 7).

The problem with this case is that Riverside Police have already ruled out that Cheri Jo Bates’ death is linked to the Zodiac. This Wednesday, a representative assured the San Francisco Chronicle that Gary Francis Poste was not the author. Members of the investigative team demand DNA tests to prove their claims; expertise that the Police refuse for the moment.

The team said a series of coincidences connect Bates and Poste, former army veteran. A wristwatch with paint splashes was recovered from the scene of the murder and was reportedly worn by the killer; Position having worked as a house painter for more than 40 years. Separately, detectives at the time found a heel print of a military-style boot, which matched the same style and size as those found in other crime scenes from the Zodiac and Poste.

Small flashback sequence and suspicious precedent

In December 2020, we learned that three amateur detectives had finally managed to decipher, 50 years later, a letter posted in 1969 by the mysterious killer of the Zodiac. Developed using a particularly complex technique and composed of 340 different characters (to be deciphered using a very precise reading direction), the text of this letter, called Z 340, still did not reveal the identity of the killer as could be hoped. investigators, but contented himself with provoking his readers: “‘Hope you have a lot of fun trying to catch me. It wasn’t me on the TV show. (…) I’m not afraid of the gas chamber because it will send me to heaven faster, because I now have enough slaves to work for me. ” The slaves being in this case the victims of this serial killer … The FBI did not wish to comment on this discovery.

In February 2021, a French polytechnician named Fayçal Ziraoui, the subject of a long and fascinating article published on the site of the magazine Le Point. By deciphering the last two cryptograms sent by the killer, the amateur detective claimed to have unmasked the serial killer by identifying a name. A certain Lawrence Kayr. If the “r” of the last name seems to be an error, or a final maneuver of the killer to cover their tracks, this name corresponded well to a suspect identified by the FBI, and who died in 2010.

Fayçal Ziraoui hastened to send his findings to the San Francisco Police, who had acknowledged receipt, as well as to the FBI. “I would like the FBI to follow this trail, because it is promising” he said to the journalist. With the latest revelations on the identity of the killer, not sure that the US government agency has necessarily leaned in favor of the French researcher, even if it takes good care, since the reopening of the investigation, to comment anything on the subject.