🚨 Italy – Belgium: the official compositions!

Zapping Eleven Mondial Top10 Ligue2 Scorers Day 10
This Sunday afternoon, it’s time for the disappointed match between Italy and Belgium. The European champion, defeated by Spain in the semi-finals (1-2), will try to bounce back and especially to take important points for the FIFA ranking, with a view to the draw for the World Cup. Belgium, for its part, seems much more affected by the setback to the crazy scenario against France (2-3), and seems to approach the meeting without much motivation. Discover the official compositions!
Italy – Belgium line-ups
Italy :
Gli 11 #Azzurri 💙 scelti dal Ct Mancini per
⏱️ Oggi, ore 15.00
🏟️ Juventus Stadium – #Torino
📺 In diretta su # Rai1
🥉Final 3 ° -4 ° posto
#ItaBel #VivoAzzurro pic.twitter.com/NZalaTBnEa
– Nazionale Italiana ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Azzurri) October 10, 2021
Belgium :
1️⃣1️⃣ 💪 Last game of this #NationsLeague campaign. 🇧🇪 #SelectedbyPwC #DEVILTIME #ITABEL pic.twitter.com/J5kPMKBCMG
– Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) October 10, 2021
to summarize
Discover the official line-ups of the third place match between Italy and Belgium! A meeting that counts for the framework of the League of Nations. A match for third place after the defeats against Spain and France.