13-year-old kills his father with a bullet in the head

A particularly tragic family drama shakes the city of Nancy. A 13-year-old teenager was indicted and remanded in custody on Saturday for “murder on the ascendant” after killing his father with a bullet in the head, announced the public prosecutor of the prefecture of

Meurthe-et-Moselle.

The facts took place Thursday at the home of this family of five children, François Pérain said in a statement. It was the mother, aged 33 as the victim, who sounded the alarm. Between life and death, this man from Kosovo died in hospital the same day, the public prosecutor said.

The 7-year-old girl witnessed the scene

The wife, who had first given the police “confused explanations evoking an argument with her husband and the role played by one of her sons”, had ended up explaining in jail that his eldest, 13 years old, was the author of the shooting. Comments confirmed by his 7-year-old daughter “who had also attended the scene”, according to the prosecutor. The young alleged perpetrator, who had hidden the weapon in a bush near the family home, had fled with one of his 12-year-old brothers. The two young people finally surrendered to the police on Friday morning.





According to the statements of the mother and her two sons, “the victim would have drunk a lot of alcohol and would have been particularly aggressive towards his wife” and would have hit her, explained François Pérain. The doctor who examined her, however, found no trace of physical violence.

A judge to monitor the educational situation of the children

According to these testimonies, the teenager seized the weapon of collection of his father which was “in the parental room” and took “a bullet concealed under the clothes of his mother”. He then gave a “blank pistol”, which also belonged to the father, to his brother so that he “could defend him if ‘the bullet did not come out of the revolver and if his father got angry'”. The teenager then entered the kitchen where his father was sitting and fired a gun at him in the temple “either at close range or at close range (very close range)”.

The siblings’ children were provisionally placed and a children’s judge was called upon to monitor the educational situation of the minors.