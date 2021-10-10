2021 Turkish F1 Grand Prix Final Results | F1only.fr

Here are the final results of the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, the sixteenth round of the Formula 1 World Championship, played this Sunday, October 10 in Istanbul.

It was Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas who won the Turkish Grand Prix on Sunday, the Finn ahead at the finish line against Red Bull led by Max Verstappen and the other Red Bull driven by Sergio Perez.

Behind, Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton, Pierre Gasly, Lando Norris, Carlos Sainz, Lance Stroll and Esteban Ocon completed the top ten at the finish of the event.

Dropouts: There were no retirements this Sunday at the Turkish Grand Prix. All the grid drivers crossed the finish line in Istanbul.

Driver of the day: Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz was voted driver of the day in Turkey. The Spaniard started the race from nineteenth position on the grid and crossed the finish line in eighth place on Sunday.

Penalties: Fernando Alonso and Pierre Gasly each received a five-second penalty during the race for causing a collision. In addition to this penalty, the two men also received two penalty points on their super license.

Best lap in the race: It was the winner of the event, the Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas, who had the fastest lap in the race and who therefore pocketed the bonus point this Sunday. Bottas signed a 1,30,432 in the 58th round of the Turkish Grand Prix.

Turkish GP final results

F1 drivers ranking 2021





Pilot Team Points Max Verstappen Red Bull 262.5 Lewis hamilton Mercedes 256.5 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 177 Lando norris Mclaren 145 Sergio Perez Red Bull 135 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 116.5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 116 Daniel Ricciardo Mclaren 95 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 74 Fernando Alonso Alpine 58 Esteban Ocon Alpine 46 Sebastian vettel Aston Martin 35 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 26 Yuki tsunoda AlphaTauri 18 George russell Williams 16 Nicholas latifi Williams 7 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa romeo 6 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa romeo 1 Nikita mazepin Haas 0 Mick schumacher Haas 0

F1 2021 constructors ranking