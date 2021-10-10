2022 World Cup Qualifications / Brazil – Neymar (PSG): “I think this will be my last World Cup”

Neymar had strong words. The Brazilian confided directly in the media DAZN, affirming in particular that he could play in Qatar his last World Cup with the Seleçao. “I think it will be my last World Cup, launched the PSG player. I see it as such because I don’t know if I still have the mental strength to face football. So I will try to do my best, to win with my country, to realize my biggest childhood dream. And I hope to get there.“
Neymar, who has 69 goals in 113 caps for Brazil, had participated in the 2014 and 2018 World Cups. He was the strongman of the Seleçao at the 2014 World Cup before injuring himself in the quarter-final won against Colombia (2-0), and had not participated in the humiliation suffered against Germany (1-7) in the semifinals. Four years later in Russia, the PSG player could not prevent the elimination of his selection in the quarter-finals against Belgium (1-2).
