5 films to do with the heroes of the Netflix phenomenon series

Did you like the series everyone is talking about and want to extend the experience? Thriller, historical fresco, contemplative film … here are some films to find the stars of the current series. CAUTION SPOILERS.

First Korean series to win the top 10 of Netflix, Squid Game is the surprise success of the new school year, which took critics and the public by surprise.

In this new program in the tradition of Battle royale and Alice in Bordeland, 456 indebted players agree to compete in children’s games with deadly stakes. Everyone is willing to risk their lives to win a prize of 45.6 billion won (or 32 million euros).

Squid Game allows audiences unfamiliar with South Korean cinema to experience the work of director Hwang Dong-hyeok, the creator of the series, and actors like Gong Yoo and Lee Jung-jae, who are huge stars in Morning Land calm. Here is a list of five films to find them after Squid Game.

Hwang Dong-hyeok, the creator of “Squid Game”

Hwang Dong-hyeok, the creator, writer and director of “Squid Game” © YouTube – Netflix screenshot

Before signing the card of the year, director Hwang Dong-hyeok made a name for himself among Korean cinema lovers with the historical fresco The Fortress, a film in which several stars of Squid Game, including Heo Sung-tae, alias number 101, the sinister gangster at the origin of the brawl of the fourth episode.

Released in 2018, The Fortress takes place during the winter of 1636. While China tries to conquer Korea, King Injo and his men refuse to surrender and are entrenched in a fortress lost in the mountains. But the Chinese ranks are growing day by day and the balance of power seems very unbalanced …

Away from the squeaky humor of Squid Game, The Fortress is one of the most impressive historical frescoes of recent years. The feature film also allows us to discover another facet of Hwang Dong-hyeok’s work, a little more austere, but just as spectacular.

The Fortress is available on DVD, Blu-ray and VOD (UniversCiné, CanalVod, Orange).

Lee Jung-jae, aka number 456

“Squid Game” star Lee Jung-jae © Netflix

Former model who became a star of the small then the big screen, Lee Jung-jae embodies in Squid Game the charismatic looser number 456. The 48-year-old is equally at home in the romantic genre as he is in comedy, melodrama and action. Lee Jung-jae notably shone in New World (2013), where he plays opposite Choi Min-sik (Old boy) an undercover police officer in Korea’s largest criminal organization.

We also saw it in Deliver Us from Evil (2020), muscular thriller where he plays a man chasing a hitman responsible for the death of his brother. “This fun and violent confrontation between two box office mammoths [coréen] Lee Jung-jae and Hwang Jung-min ” will be released in March 2022 on Blu-ray thanks to Spectrum Films and L’AtelierImages, announced these two publishers.

Lee Jung-jae is especially one of the stars of The Housemaid (2010), a remake of a Korean cinema classic released in 1960. This dark story of a maid made pregnant by the boss of the house is a claustrophobic erotic thriller that takes place entirely in a gigantic house with multiple rooms.

The Housemaid is available on DVD and Blu-ray.





Gong Yoo, alias the recruiter of the participants in the Game

Actor Gong Yoo in “Squid Game” © Netflix

Appeared briefly in Squid Game, Gong Yoo is one of the most prominent actors in Korean cinema. If the general public knows him for having seen him as a cowardly hero in Last train to Busan, an effective rereading of the zombie film, he ignores the rest of his more dramatic work.

He holds one of the main roles of the historical and political fresco The Age of Shadows, a masterpiece by Kim Jee-woon, director known for his ability to capture different genres, from horror to police, spaghetti westerns and science fiction.

Discreetly released in 2018 in France, The Age of Shadows evokes a dark page in Korean history: the occupation of the country by Japan in the 1930s. The film is set in the 1920s and follows the actions of a Korean independence movement that commits a series of deadly attacks in Seoul.

The game changes when a police captain working with the Japanese police (Gong Yoo) infiltrates this group and befriends its charismatic leader, played by Song Kang-ho (Parasite). The film impresses with the darkness of its purpose, its virtuoso action scenes and an unforgettable final punctuated by Maurice Ravel’s Bolero. Heo Sung-tae, aka number 101, the gangster, also appears in the film.

The Age of Shadows is available on DVD, Blu-ray and VOD (Orange and CanalVod).

Oh Yeong-su, aka number 001

Oh Yeong-su in “Squid Game” © Netflix

Oh Yeong-su began her theater career in 1967 and has appeared in over 200 plays. The 76-year-old actor belatedly got into the movies, where he often played Buddhist monks. A role quite different from the one he holds in Squid Game, where he plays a facetious old man condemned by illness.

We can see it in particular in Spring, summer, fall, winter … and spring (2003). This feature film of great serenity signed Kim Ki-duk, considered one of the masterpieces of Korean cinema, explores the cycle of life through the existence of a Buddhist monk.

Spring, summer, autumn, winter… and spring is available on VOD on Orange and La Cinétek.

Lee Byung-hun, aka Hwang In-ho

Lee Byung-hun in “Squid Game” © Netflix

Lee Byung-hun is one of the biggest stars in South Korean cinema. Considered as the “South Korean Alain Delon”, the actor has lent his marmoreal physique to several landmark films of the last twenty years such as thrillers. Joint Security Area (2000), A Bittersweet Life (2005), the crazy spaghetti western The Good, the Bad and the Crazy (2008), I met the devil (2010) and the historical frescoes The Age of Shadows (2016) and The Fortress (2017).

Absolutely must see Joint Security Area by Park Chan-wook, a Hitchcockian thriller set in the demilitarized zone between South Korea and North Korea. A Swiss investigator dispatched to investigate the deaths of two North Korean soldiers realizes that the various testimonies of the suspects make her work impossible … Her investigation will bring to light a surprising truth. Lee Byung-hun shines there as a surviving soldier with a troubled past.

Joint Security Area is available in video and VOD (Orange, CanalVod, UniversCiné).