80 French departments below the alert threshold

In much of the country, epidemic indicators are still green. 14 regions of France (metropolitan and overseas) could fall below the threshold of 50 cases of Covid per 100,000 inhabitants during the next week

The Swiss epidemiologist Antoine Flahault, who estimated at the end of September that there was no danger in reducing the measures when the indicators are again green, predicts that 14 regions of France (metropolitan and overseas) will fall under the threshold of 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the next week. Today, the average incidence is 44 in France. Update as of October 9.

France – lull bulletin # COVID19

Forecasts from 10/10 to 13/10/21: 14 regions should be below the threshold of 50 cases / 100K inhab./7days. Guadeloupe (52 / 100K) Ile-de-France (55) will be very close to the threshold. Guyana (347) and Martinique (144) will remain well above. pic.twitter.com/OBRbv4m3pw – Antoine FLAHAULT (@FLAHAULT) October 10, 2021

As of October 9, 21 of the 101 departments in France (mainland and overseas) are above the alert threshold. The highest incidence rate, in metropolitan France, is in the Bouches-du-Rhône (94). While in the French overseas departments and territories, Guyana has the highest rate with 432 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.





For the French overseas departments and territories, the incidence rate is: Guadeloupe (74 cases per 100,000 inhabitants), Martinique (156), Guyana (432), Reunion (31) and Mayotte (24).

In New Aquitaine, a low incidence rate

In New Aquitaine, the incidence rate is 28 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. This is the 4e region where this rate is lowest, after Center (27), Brittany (26) and Normandy (23).

In the region, all the departments are below the alert threshold. The worst pupil remains Deux-Sèvres (36); then the Pyrénées-Atlantiques (35), Haute-Vienne and Dordogne (34). Then, Charente-Maritime (28), Gironde (27), Vienne (26), Charente (25), Lot-et-Garonne (24), Creuse (23), Landes (16) and the Corrèze (13).

As a reminder, primary school children who are located in areas of low incidence of the virus have already removed the mask since October 4.