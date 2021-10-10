a Burmese laureate must remain anonymous for his safety, a first

The Bayeux War Correspondents Prize crowned Saturday, October 9 for the first time a winner who must remain anonymous for his safety, after a report in his country in Burma. “We all agreed” to award the prize in the photo category to this report published by the New York Times, and produced by a professional, told AFP the president of the jury of the 28th Bayeux Prize, the great Franco-Iranian reporter Manoocher Deghati.

The jury wanted to highlight “the conditions under which work [en Birmanie] very young photographers, professionals or amateurs, and the importance of the subject “, added its president, who had to flee in 1985 his country of origin, Iran, where his life was threatened. Some photos of the award-winning report are part of the “Myanmar Spring 2021” exhibition which is based on the work of several anonymous Burmese and is available until October 31 in the chapel of the Bayeux tapestry.

“Since the military coup, our journalists have not been safe for a second. I have been living in a hiding place since February 1”, according to a written testimony from one of them presented at the exhibition. This price “shows that photography is becoming something more important in our life because everyone takes pictures, citizen journalists, it’s really very positive”, added Manoocher Deghati.

In the written press, Wolfgang Bauer, born in 1970, receives both the International Jury Prize and the West-France Jean Marin Prize, for an article published by the German newspaper Zeit store, “Among Taliban” (“Among the Taliban”).





Bosnians Damir Sagolj and Danis Tanovic won both the award in the Large Format television category, and in the Video Image category. They are awarded for “When we were them”, a report on the thousands of migrants lost in northern Bosnia-Herzegovina and broadcast on Al Jazeera Balkans.

In radio, the International Jury Prize is awarded to Margaux Benn for “In Kandahar, entire villages have become mined lands”, a report “illuminating”, according to the president of the jury, broadcast on Europe 1. On TV, it is attributed to Orla Guerin and Goktay Koraltan for “The snipers in Yemen” broadcast on the BBC. They also receive the high school student prize. “It’s an incredible story of snipers shooting at children. It’s horrible.”, specified Manoocher Deghati.