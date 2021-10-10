More

    a controversial expulsion enraged the Fennecs

    Sports


    Zapping Eleven Mondial Top10 Ligue2 Scorers Day 10

    Yesterday afternoon, the French U18 team played a preparation match against the Algerian selection in the same category. A match that ended in a very large victory for the men of Lionel Rouxel (6-0). Two doubles from Koré and Tel, a goal from Pirringuel and Lukoki allowed the Bleuets to largely dispose of the young Fennecs.

    An involuntary gesture heavily sanctioned

    It must be said that the Algerians were not helped by an angry decision at the end of the first period. Indeed, even if the Fennecs were already behind by three goals, an expulsion of Noham Abdellaoui just before the break did not help their business. The decision of the referee also enraged the player and the Algerian bench. While trying to regain an aerial balloon in the area, Abdellaoui could hardly see the young French defender whom he touched with his foot in the face. An unfortunate gesture heavily sanctioned.

    A gesture that you can watch on the FFF website, from one hour and twelve minutes


    to summarize

    The Algerian U18 team did not weigh heavily against the French team in the category. With an expulsion at the end of the first period difficult to digest. For an involuntary gesture, the young Noham Abdellaoui has indeed seen red.

    Julien pedebos


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleTuchel throws a deflected tackle at Leonardo, the answer bursts
    Next articleup to € 300 reduction on a selection of Macbooks at Fnac

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC