a controversial expulsion enraged the Fennecs

Yesterday afternoon, the French U18 team played a preparation match against the Algerian selection in the same category. A match that ended in a very large victory for the men of Lionel Rouxel (6-0). Two doubles from Koré and Tel, a goal from Pirringuel and Lukoki allowed the Bleuets to largely dispose of the young Fennecs.

An involuntary gesture heavily sanctioned

It must be said that the Algerians were not helped by an angry decision at the end of the first period. Indeed, even if the Fennecs were already behind by three goals, an expulsion of Noham Abdellaoui just before the break did not help their business. The decision of the referee also enraged the player and the Algerian bench. While trying to regain an aerial balloon in the area, Abdellaoui could hardly see the young French defender whom he touched with his foot in the face. An unfortunate gesture heavily sanctioned.

