A half-time mirage for Pau, and the harsh reality of a 38-10 defeat at Toulouse

By Georges Lannessans

Posted on 10/09/2021 at 6:59 p.m.

Updated on 10/09/2021 at 7:01 p.m.

The Section, which led 0-7 at the break, was quickly brought back to reality by Toulouse more powerful than brilliant (38-10)

Pfirst half-time rather improbable, this Saturday at Ernest-Wallon: between feverish Toulouse and solid Pau, it is the outsider who takes the best thanks to a test of 80 m, scored against by Debaes (7-0 , 10th). Good counter-attacker, average scorer: the opener Pau lets slip 9 points on the way during the only first act (9th, 14th, 31st). Three penalties which would have rewarded Pau’s aggressiveness in the ground game. Pragmatic and efficient if we except the bad luck of their striker, the Béarnais have shown a defensive rigor which allowed them to curb a handful of stadist offensives less sharp than usual (17th, 19th, 35th, 37th, 40th).





Lightning

The trouble with Toulouse is that you are never safe from being struck by lightning. A poor kickoff reception from Hamonou (48th), then a hazardous transmission from Debaes opening the door to Dupont, quickly restored the hierarchy (17-7, 53rd). This does not prevent the Sectionists from maintaining the flame via the foot of Debaes on the return (17-10, 56th). A short-lived hope: new touch, new ball carried, and new try awarded to Arnold (24-10, 60th) after that scored by Jelonch (53rd). Same lemonade 12 minutes later. Weighed down by his lack of solution on the bench, Pau finally broke: Enough to allow Jelonch to achieve a double (65th). Faced with Pau whose depth of bench is sorely lacking, Baille will register, in power, a final achievement.

3 like the number of tries registered on a combination of touch-balls worn by Toulouse (Jelonch x2, Ro. Arnold). The Stadistes were even on the verge of registering a 4th (71st).

The player : Giovanni Habel-Kuffner: Superb blaster, excellent crosser, the third row shone in a register where it is used to excel. Even if his performance was much lower after the break, like that of his teammates.