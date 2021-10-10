a hell of an aperitif while waiting for the 100% electric version

It is not a simple change, but a complete revolution that Peugeot has operated with its new 308. This observation is not the result of a simple change of logo. Even if the sedan is the first to carry the new banner of the brand. But the aesthetic change goes well beyond a new badge. You have to compare the tapered lines of the new 308 with its predecessor to understand the stylistic twist of the beast. The dress has been completely redesigned with a much more generous size, particularly at the hood, which gives an impression of length to the whole. Peugeot has therefore taken risks in terms of design, but the result is really convincing.

Dimitri Charitsis – 01net.com – The 308 is the first to sport Peugeot’s new logo.



Inner revolution

For several months, the lion brand has made an assumed transition to the high end. The interior of the new 308 is certainly a further step in this direction.

Admittedly, the iCockpit 3D is not entirely new, but its integration has been greatly improved. The 3D instrumentation screen is not unanimous, in particular because of the double flattened steering wheel which is inserted between it and the driver and which can limit his visibility.

In the matter, everything is a question of adjustments, of the seat as of the steering wheel, but from the height of our (very common) meter seventy-six, we can assure you that it is quite possible to enjoy the iCockpit 3D without driving. with the steering wheel on the knees.

Peugeot – The interior of the 308 has been completely redesigned.



In addition to the general design of the dashboard, in progress, the novelty is located on the side of the central screen, a 10-inch panel slightly oriented towards the pilot.

The on-board system has a brand new OS, much more pleasant to use than Peugeot’s previous solution. Its uncluttered interface, its rather instinctive navigation are its main assets. On the other hand, it sometimes lacks responsiveness, forcing the driver to do it twice before obtaining the desired result.

However, it remains pleasant to use. So much so that we have hesitated on several occasions to switch to CarPlay or Android Auto, although they are connected via Bluetooth, in order to take more advantage of the home environment.

The other positive point concerns the disappearance of the awful piano keys, present in the majority of recent Peugeot models. These have been replaced by “i-toggles”, including tactile and above all customizable shortcuts to the menus of your choice.

In other words, to the right of the “Home” button, the driver is free to choose his shortcuts, whether towards the navigation system, ventilation or, very useful in the case of the PHEV version, towards electricity consumption.

Peugeot – We find the now classic iCockpit 3D.



Ultimately, whether in terms of interface or ergonomics, the interior of the 308 operates a very successful transformation.

Peugeot – The piano keys have been replaced by digital i-toggles.



Consumption and hybridization

What is unique about the plug-in hybrid car is that it forces its user to juggle the different driving modes. To do this, the mode selector was placed at the gearbox lever. There is therefore no longer any need to twist like on the e-208 and e-2008, which is a clear step forward.





Peugeot – The plug-in hybrid system of the 308.



When possible, that is to say when there is enough battery, the 308 starts in electric mode… and in cathedral silence. Next ? It’s up to the user to choose if they want to roar the 180 hp motor, if they want to run the electric motor only, or if they want to benefit from a mixture of the two.

Peugeot promises a range of at least 50 km in 100% electric mode. Obviously, this figure depends on the way you drive and on various conditions such as the weather or even the terrain, but according to our tests, Peugeot is not far from the truth.

In fact, by adopting a fairly flexible drive and in favorable conditions, we were able to drive a little over 45 km in “ full electric ”.

The autonomy therefore seems ideal for classic daily use and at night is more than enough to recharge the 12.4 kWh lithium-ion battery (7 hours of charge on a conventional wall outlet).

The advantage of a plug-in hybrid compared to a 100% electric car is obviously to be able to move on a long journey without the need to plan several stops, nor fear of running out of battery.

On this point, the hybrid mode of our 308 PHEV 225 E-EAT8 is obviously not at the level of cars full hybrid, like the Toyota. Consumption remains contained, but with an average of 6.5 L / 100 km, there is nothing to jump to the ceiling.

On this point, the new 308 undoubtedly pays for its overweight. Indeed, with 1.6 tonnes on the scale and such a dynamic engine, it was unrealistic to hope for much better.

What does the new 308 hybrid look like when driving?

How do you feel behind the wheel of the new 308? The most obvious impression concerns driving comfort. It is obvious, especially compared to the previous version which was sorely lacking. This smoother ride starts with soundproofing. The new 308 filters road noise much better, even in 100% electric mode.

Despite its fairly heavy weight, the suspension offers high-level performance, especially at low speeds. Above all, the 225 hp engine gives the compact bite and increased dynamism thanks to Peugeot’s know-how in the field of chassis.

If there were a few shortcomings to be noted, the compact could be blamed for a slight lack of agility when the curves tighten, as well as a braking that is quite difficult to understand.

In both cases, it is the overweight due to the battery of the PHEV version that is the cause. But for the rest, this new 308 plug-in hybrid offers a perfect compromise between driving comfort and road holding.

Peugeot raises the prices of the 308

We would like you to believe that you will be able to benefit from the ecological bonus of 1000 euros reserved for hybrids with a range exceeding 50 km, but it is unlikely that your 308 will be delivered before the end of the year. As a result, it will no doubt be necessary to pay a heavy price for this hybrid.

Insofar as Renault only declines it in the highest trim levels, namely GT and GT Pack, the minimum price is 43,300 euros. It’s expensive, very expensive. At this price point, it’s a safe bet that many potential customers will prefer to turn to a Tesla Model 3.

Dimitri Charitsis – 01net.com – The back side of the new 308.



Trial verdict

With its new 308, Peugeot is fulfilling the objective it had set itself, namely the modernization of its compact. From an aesthetic point of view, with a certain risk-taking on the design. But also inside the 308 where the cockpit, screen in mind, has been revised to include not only the iCockpit 3D, but also a media section worthy of the name.

Finally, the promise of a versatile vehicle, capable of running only on the battery for daily trips without suffering when it comes to taking the road longer, is also respected with the right mix of comfort and performance.

Ultimately, the triple revolution of the 308 (on design, on the operating system and on the engine) is really successful, but it is an effort that the manufacturer is putting on the price of his car. This is likely to be the main obstacle to the purchase of a very controlled 308 elsewhere.