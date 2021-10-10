a new offensive formula against Spain

Zapping Foot National Top10 Ligue1 Scorers Day 9

Observers were able to admire the offensive strength of the Blues against Belgium, especially in the second half when the French managed to recover from a deficit of 2 goals to score three and win the match Thursday (2-3). The attacking trio of the French team, made up of Griezmann, Mbappé and Benzema makes all of Europe salivate. Nevertheless, the trio are found only intermittently. Against Belgium, the Mbappé – Benzema duo were very comfortable. Against Finland on September 07 (France 2-0 victory), the Griezmann – Benzema pair was very effective without the presence of Mbappé. The trio has not yet given its full potential but Didier Deschamps thinks he has the solution to remedy this.

Deschamps’ solution

If the three players like to have a lot of freedom, we also noticed that they like to face the game. In this sense, the solution found by the former OM coach would result in a Griezmann placed further back by report to the player of Real Madrid and PSG. The current Atletico player would then behave like a real number 10 / second striker in the axis to be more like a playmaker. A position and a role that he had lost a bit since his failed stint at FC Barcelona where he was asked to stand on the sides. Will this new formula allow the trio to lead France to final victory in the League of Nations? the answer tonight.



