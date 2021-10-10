More

    a rave party brings together up to 2,000 people in a Natura 2000 area

    “We have several hundred species in terms of fauna. Now, it will be flooded with filth and trampled by several thousand people, ”denounced the mayor of the small town of Sainte-Montaine.

    An undeclared rave party brought together up to 2,000 people overnight from Saturday to Sunday in a forest area of ​​Sainte-Montaine (Cher), we learned from the gendarmerie. The festive gathering took place in the “calm»And festival-goers were gradually leaving the site on Sunday morning, according to the gendarmerie. The soldiers have set up a road system to control alcohol levels and narcotics at the exit of the site, located near Aubigny-sur-Nère.

    According to the mayor of Sainte-Montaine, Jean-Yves Debarre, the revelers have settled on a private plot of forest, despite the fences put in place by the owner. “It is unacceptable that we can organize such things in such a place», Reacted the elected official. “It is a Natura 2000 zone. We have several hundred species in terms of fauna. Now it’s going to be inundated with filth and trampled by several thousand people», Denounced the mayor of the small town.

    The police were not numerous enough (…) and were forced to give in. What they were able to do was to manage the situation, to let them in to better manage the exit.», He said. “Everyone is checked at the exit to prevent participants from leaving alcoholic or under the influence of drugs. There were no injuries, no deaths, that’s undoubtedly the essential“, He explained.


