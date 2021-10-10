a sibling reunited in Biarritz, ignition delay in Racing … What to remember from the 6th day

Lyonnais Baptiste Couilloud takes over his brother Barnabé and an Arena weaned from spectacle … While waiting for Toulon-Brive (9:05 p.m.) and Stade Français-Clermont (Sunday at 9:05 p.m.), relive the first highlights of this sixth day on Saturday 9 October.

Among the Couillouds, Baptiste stronger than Barnabé

They had been waiting for it for so long. For the first time in their young career, scrum half-backs Baptiste (24 years old) and Barnabé (22 years old) Couilloud were opposed for this Biarritz-Lyon. And it is the eldest of the siblings who won the right to boast at the next family meal. Author of three tries, the Lyonnais guided his team to a first improved away victory of the season (5-40).

The French international took advantage of the good work of his forwards on a carried ball, before rushing twice into gaps left by the Biarritz defense. United until the end, the brothers both came out in the 51st minute. Before a one-way end of the match in favor of LOU.

‍‍ A duel like no other Biarritz Olympique ⚡️ LOU Rugby

Couilloud ⚡️ Couilloud

Barnabas ⚡️ Baptist

Babé ⚡️ Titou They are demi-de-melees, brothers, grew up under the LOU colors and will compete for the first time this Saturday! Good match gentlemen#TeamLOU #BOLOU pic.twitter.com/pB2NbrfOyU

– LOU Rugby (@LeLOURugby) October 8, 2021

The number: 44

This is the number of minutes what will the technician have expected in charge giant screens in the Paris La Défense Arena to finally change the score of this Racing-Perpignan. Because, extremely rare, no point was scored in the first period. The domination of the Sky and White was not materialized, the fault of the catchy Catalans in touch. The Ile-de-France residents still found the flaw thanks to their bench to win (17-14), but the USAP reports a valuable and deserved defensive bonus.

The series: 10 consecutive victories for Toulouse

Who will be able to stop the Toulouse Stadium? By taking the best from Pau (38-10), Ugo Mola’s men signed their 6th victory of the season, in as many games. If we go back to last season, Toulouse remains on ten wins in a row in the Top 14, and has not experienced defeat since a setback against Bayonne on May 15, 2021 (28-32).

The club are just one step away from their record of 11 consecutive league wins, set in 2008-2009. It is also getting closer to its historic 14-game unbeaten streak, achieved in 2018-2019.