A supporter of the Blues attacked for a Koundé jersey

A supporter of the France team was violently attacked by several individuals on October 7 after the France-Belgium match (3-2) in the semifinals of the League of Nations. He had just received a jersey by Jules Koundé, which was stolen from him.

“Koundé, your jersey”. These words were written on the poster that this supporter had drawn during the France-Belgium match on Thursday, accompanied by a Sevilla FC flag. Touched by the gesture, the defender had sent it to him.

In the process, a first man threw himself on him in order to tear off his jersey, joined by three others described the victim on his Twitter account.

Despite the intervention of part of the stand, the supporter was forced to give up the tunic of the international.

An Instagram story sets fire to the powder

But the story does not end there. The Marseille rapper Mehdi YZ posted, in a story published after the incident but more visible today, the jersey “still full of perspiration”.

“It bit to have it,” he said. “Sorry to the Belgian who caught it and had it stolen.” It is not me. I’m not going to show who it was who got it. “





In a video posted this afternoon on social media, the rapper then insisted that he had “nothing to do with this story” and that he had simply been “in the wrong place in the wrong” moment”. Before inviting Clément, the injured supporter, to contact him to make him the object of envy.

Touched by this story, the player Jules Koundé also contacted his supporter. He assured him that another jersey would be given to him.