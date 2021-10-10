a “teknival” gathering several thousand people underway near Aubigny-sur-Nère

A “teknival” bringing together several thousand people is being held Sunday, October 10 in Sainte-Montaine, near Aubigny-sur-Nère, north of the department of Cher, according to several sources contacted by France Blue Berry. They were 1,000 on Saturday night. More than 600 vehicles were counted by the gendarmes. The music festival takes place on a private plot of forest, despite an order taken by the prefecture to prohibit this type of event.

Jean-Yves Debarre is totally helpless in the face of the situation. The mayor of this small town of Sainte-Montaine will file a complaint. The teknival takes place in a Natura 2000 area. “It is unacceptable that we can organize such things in such a place, on private property and in an area where the only value is nature with hundreds of species in terms of fauna. Now it will be inundated with ‘filth and trampled “, deplores the chosen one.





Already three years ago, revelers had invaded this land. The owner of the woods had installed a fence, but that did not prevent the “teufeurs” from returning. Despite everything, the police “manage the situation”, says the mayor. “There are a lot of interventions by firefighters, but there were no deaths, that’s undoubtedly the essential”, adds Jean-Yves Debarre joined by France Bleu Berry.

The gendarmes of Cher were deployed on the spot, to carry out identity checks and anti-drug checks. The Bourges prosecutor’s office specifies that there has been no evacuation or arrest at this stage. The prefect of Cher, who had taken an order to prohibit this party, must go there during the day.