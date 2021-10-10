“A touch of jealousy”: Guillaume Canet talks about his relationship with Marion Cotillard

Guillaume Canet, a jealous companion? In a relationship with Marion Cotillard since 2007, he lives a beautiful love story with his darling. A mediatized romance which had even given rise to nasty rumors of infidelities in the past, rumors denied. Asked by Femina version, he mentioned the one that makes his heart beat.

For his new film entitled Him (in theaters on October 27), Guillaume Canet called on several movie stars with whom he had never worked like Mathieu Kassovitz. A carefully considered choice which is not unrelated to its companion … “I dreamed of another director to play this composer friend to whom his wife compares the hero. It amused me because, when you live with an actress who talks a lot about other filmmakers in terms of ‘geniuses’, you always have that touch of jealousy. We wonder what esteem she has for our work, how she considers it“, explains Guillaume Canet.





It must be said that since she became an Oscar-winning world star, Marion Cotillard has offered herself the luxury of working with sizes like Christopher Nolan – notably on Batman, where his death scene was mocked -, Woody Allen, Steven Soderbergh or the Dardenne brothers, Xavier Dolan, Arnaud Desplechin … We understand that Guillaume Canet can feel

For his film, shot before being able to take back the controls of the next part ofAsterix, Guillaume Canet however involved Marion Cotillard, credited as artistic advisor. “Marion’s advice is very precious to me. I also wanted to share this with her because I wasn’t living well making this film so personal just on my side.“, he specifies. How to combine the useful with the pleasant!

