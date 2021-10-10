A trophy for the Blues, and a controversy …

The France team won the League of Nations this Sunday in Milan, at the expense of Spain who will certainly feel aggrieved (2-1).

This will significantly mitigate the big disappointment of the Euro, and the premature elimination of the world champions at the stage of the knockout stages this summer – to the benefit of Switzerland. This Sunday in Milan, three days after their stunning success over Belgium (3-2), Blues have landed the League of Nations second in name. This in favor of a topsy-turvy victory over a Spain young, talented and deserving (2-1).

To succeed Portugal on the record of the event (the Selecçao was crowned in 2019 at the expense of the Netherlands), the France team once again had to do violence, carried by its absolute refusal of defeat (a only conceded during its last 29 outings under the Deschamps era – against Finland in a friendly last November). After a balanced first period and played on a false rhythm, La Roja struck the first in this part, by Oyarzabal (0-1, 64e) while the Habs had just touched wood on a signed attempt T. Hernandez (63e).





A second French goal offside?

No time to procrastinate, however. The Blues quickly glued to the score, with a clear and curled shot signed Benzema (1-1, 66e). Then Mbappé, on a deep pass from T. Hernandez, went off to beat Simon, the Iberian doorman, for the winning goal (2-1, 80e). In a clear offside position at the start of the action, the striker PSG will have benefited from a slight deviation from Garcia on passing the ball to see his achievement validated. A scandal seen from the Spanish side, a question of arbitral interpretation seen from France, where the controversy gives way to a great relief tonight. A little over a year before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the outgoing champions find a little of their splendor here. And it’s always good to take …

📺 Así ha sido el polémico gol de Mbappe. ¿Hubo fuera de juego? 🤷‍♂️ 🏆#NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/TR3s5WpcJW – Diario AS (@diarioas) October 10, 2021

