a very big show with more than 100 players

Battlefield 2042 should really appeal to fans, who will find this precise gameplay at the service of huge maps, populated by striking events.

A soldier finds himself propelled into the heart of a gigantic battle. He prefers to grope his way. To his right, a teammate is shot in the head, probably shot by a sniper in the distance. The glance to the left is a little more reassuring: an allied tank pounded buildings occupied by the enemy with its shells. Then he looks above him and cannot believe his eyes: one fighter plane has to do battle with another. Suddenly, a huge cyclone comes to redistribute the cards. In short, there is always something happening on the screen, no matter which direction you are looking.

It was a preview of Battlefield 2042, new installment in the flagship saga to be released on November 19, 2021 on PC, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS5 and PS4. This is a modern war simulation exclusively online, with an inordinate ambition: on the most recent platforms, 128 players are sent on a single map, immense and fed by impressive random events (this famous cyclone, therefore). Battlefield 2042 is currently accessible as an open beta.

A great show in the service of a chiseled gameplay

It should therefore be understood that the Dice studio, in charge of development, is doing everything to impress it. This wish goes through a flamboyant graphics engine, mixing destructible elements, dense vegetation (when there is any), incredible depth of field, ultra realistic modeling, dynamic weather (which changes the atmosphere) … In terms of immersion, Battlefield 2042 hits very hard – especially, again, on the most powerful platforms (we played it on Xbox Series X, very comfortable with the game). Only a few technical glitches tarnish the picture a bit, such as some visual elements that flicker. Hopefully, they will be history in the final version (the developers will use the beta to fix these bugs).





As hair-raising as it is, the cyclone that appears randomly in Guyana – where American soldiers must protect rockets in the face of the Russian army (spoiler: one of them can take off!) – is not there only to stop the players in the middle of a shootout. If it is tempting to contemplate the spectacle offered by unbridled nature, it will be preferable to hug your neck to scamper off and find a safe place. Fortunately, the map is large enough to find refuge somewhere. After all, it needs to be able to accommodate over 100 players without making them feel like they’re on top of each other. Still, environments don’t avoid bottlenecks, usually in places that need to be captured to lose the opposing team. Dice calls these points of interest clusters.

We also encountered some small balancing problems in these first parts of Battlefield 2042, closely or remotely linked to this too immense setting to prevent campers from patiently waiting for their future victims to pass through their rifle scope. We also deplored these returns to the game sometimes badly placed (under heavy fires). To counterbalance these inconveniences, Dice incorporates means of quickly modifying his weapon, just to opt for equipment more suited to different situations (close-quarters or more distant fights). Because, of course, the environments are quite rich in terms of geography, which implies several constraints to apprehend the fights (narrow corridors, buildings, open spaces…).

The shooting sensations are, of course, in tune with this feeling on the technical base. They are excellent, with a feeling that draws on an important heritage from the very first online games offered by the Battlefield saga (it’s starting to date). Conversely, the driving of the various vehicles may seem more arbitrary, even random (fighter planes, etc.). To spice up the matches a little better, Battlefield 2042 offers the opportunity to play as several specialist characters (4 in the beta, 10 in the final game). For example, Maria Falck can heal others when Webster Mackay has a grappling hook to move faster. We imagine that purists will know how to draw tactical ingredients from it, Battlefield 2042 part of this lineage of multi-player games with the assumed requirement. With a very, very big show as a bonus to attract others.

