Adil Rami almost hit hard for his comeback!

Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most beautiful Ligue 1 jerseys 2021/2022

Small event on the side of Troyes this weekend, and it was necessary to go to a N3 match between ESTAC and Illkirch. Indeed, in a meeting which ended in a 0-0, Adil Rami found the official competition by putting on the jersey of the reserve. A meeting that Rami played in its entirety, even if the team describes the defender world champion 1998 as “logically lacking benchmarks”.

A few centimeters from the entrance mark

Under the eyes of Laurent Batllès, Rami admitted after the meeting felt “rather good” and especially “impatient to be 100% to be part of the best central L1”. In the meantime, Adil Rami has almost rewarded his comeback with a decisive moment. “At the end of the game, he even thinks of offering victory, his shot is pushed back on the line,” says the Team. Rami is therefore on the verge of a resounding return.

Estac B – Illkirch: Adil Rami’s first reaction after this N3 match https://t.co/GRRL7Djs5l pic.twitter.com/zEQ2q9QLVe

– L ‘Est -clair (@lesteclair) October 9, 2021