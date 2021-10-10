Adil Rami played again with the Troyes reserve

Arrived in Troyes on August 24, Adil Rami had not yet played with the Aubois club this season. This wait came to an end this Saturday: the defender took his first steps with the Estac reserve for the reception of Illkirch, a meeting counting for the N3 Championship.
Under the gaze of 150 spectators located in the Marcel Vitoux stand at the Stade de l’Aube, the defender was established and was able to play the entire match. The opportunity for him to find some rhythm within a formation composed by nine players of the professional team. Positioned in the axis of a three-way defense, Rami behaved as a leader.
We have seen him give voice, not hesitating to replace some of his teammates with gestures. Always solid in the impact, the 2018 world champion was also able to appreciate his qualities of recovery and anticipation, by stopping several opposing offensives. If he was able to attract the applause of the public after one or two interventions, all was not perfect either.
He almost scored at the end of the game
Logically still short of rhythm and lack of benchmark, the French international got tangled up when he was the last defender, before losing the ball under the opposing pressing, which generated a face-to-face won by goalkeeper Bouallak (21st). A few minutes later, his interception of the header, in the middle of the field, was not clear either.
Offensively, Rami also tried to make his contribution, mounting on set pieces, but he was never served. However, his perseverance almost paid off at the very end of the game, but his shot was pushed back on the line by a defender (90th + 1). ” She has returned “Rami implored, in vain.
In the end, Troyes and Illkirch separated with a goalless draw, a disappointing result for the Estac against the penultimate of the group. But this match allowed several players to pick up the pace, including Rami. And that was the main thing.