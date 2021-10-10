Afghanistan on the verge of chaos, between attacks and economic distress

A new attack on a Shiite mosque has left at least 55 dead in the Kunduz region. Terror has taken hold on Afghan soil. ISIS, the regime’s main enemy, claimed responsibility for the attack. In addition to the security challenge, the economic crisis is worrying. A third of the population, or 14 million people, is food insecure and humanitarian aid is struggling to arrive. In remote areas, people are on the verge of famine.





“There is no more to live on since the arrival of the Taliban. There is no work, the prices have increased”, says Zahra, who lives in a cave in Bamiyan. The country is on the brink of chaos. The banking system and the economy are at a standstill, civil servants are not paid and hospitals are lacking everything. Freezing international aid has dramatic consequences, when the only source of income comes from criminal activities. The UN has pledged one billion euros in aid.