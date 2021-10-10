After his failed qualifiers, Ricciardo changes his engine

By being eliminated in Q1 of qualifying for the Turkish Grand Prix 2021, Daniel Ricciardo signed a poor performance at the wheel of his McLaren. However, this poor result which promised him a start from 15th place on the grid is an opportunity for his team to change their power unit at a lower cost.

In detail, the structure of Woking mounted a new internal combustion engine, a new turbo and a new MGU-H. This therefore destines the Australian, winner this season of the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, to start from the 20th and last position on the grid, behind another driver who changed his turbo hybrid unit, namely Carlos Sainz, on Ferrari. . Nicholas Latifi, Antonio Giovinazzi, Kimi Räikkönen and Nikita Mazepin also gain a position.

Returning to his Q1 and his early elimination, Ricciardo said on Saturday: “There were still wet spots on the track, and I think it got better and better. But that being said, in a perfect world you want to be the last car [en piste]. But that’s not always possible, and I just wasn’t fast enough on soft tires. ”





“I had a little trouble with [le vendredi]. It wasn’t crazy but there was still work to be done on it, and yes we had two sets of tires in Q1 but I didn’t really feel I was able to use them well. So I’m going to put that on a little bit of timing or something. ”

“You know, with those yellow flags in the first corner, you’re out of sync, you miss a lap and so on. So of course there’s a bit of that but a lot of it was out of our control too. really obvious other than not having the necessary speed. “