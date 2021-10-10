After Les 12 Coups de midi, Bruno would see himself participating in another famous TF1 show

Eliminated from 12 midday shots on October 5, Bruno confided that he would see himself back on television. And this, in a famous TF1 show of which he is a very big fan.

Bruno will be back on television soon? On October 5, the candidate was eliminated to everyone’s surprise in Les 12 Coups de midi, after having won a series of victories, registering 252 participations and a jackpot of more than one million euros. Master of noon of all records, the departure of Bruno upset viewers, but also Jean-Luc Reichmann, used to having him on his set for several months. A relief, however, for the champion, who confided after his elimination that he had “lost motivation” from the start, and does not intend for the moment to return to the small screen for a TV game. “I need to take a break,” he told the Union de Reims on Sunday, October 10.





“It could be a nice challenge!”

However, tired for the moment of using his brains to answer questions of general culture, Bruno aspires to more lightness, he who clarified that he would see himself in another TF1 program: Dance with the stars. “It might amuse me,” he admitted, before revealing to be “a big fan” of the dance competition. “I followed all the seasons. It could be a great challenge!”, Adds the champion, who obviously will not say “no” if the opportunity to join the cast of Dance with the stars presented itself. Case to be continued in the next season of the show!

Bruno confides in his relationship with Jean-Luc Reichmann

In the meantime, Bruno will surely take the time to digest his passage in Les 12 Coups de midi. And maybe even, take the opportunity to see Jean-Luc Reichmann again, with whom (…)

